Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market is Expected to Earn a Valuation of US$ 16.7 Bn by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027.

According to the report, the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market was valued at ~US$ 11 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. The global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market is driven by an increase in the awareness and acceptance of hepatorenal syndrome treatment.

Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome Most Prominent

The type 1 hepatorenal syndrome segment accounted for a major market share of the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market in 2018. The segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the strong research & development focus of manufacturers, besides the presence of a significant patient population.

Type 1 hepatorenal syndrome is a more severe form of hepatorenal syndrome. Type 1 hepatorenal syndrome is associated with overproduction of creatinine, resulting in rapid kidney failure. Median survival time of patients with type 1 hepatorenal syndrome is two weeks. Patients suffering from type 1 HRS die within 8 weeks to 10 weeks, unless a liver transplant can be performed urgently.

Surgical Treatment to Lead Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market

The surgical treatment segment accounted for a major market share of the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market in 2018. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the large patient population opting for surgical procedures due to kidney and liver failures. Additionally, the high cost of kidney and liver surgeries is expected to drive the segment in the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market during the forecast period.

According to a study published in the Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) 2017, around 40% of patients with stage 4 or 5 of chronic kidney disease receive simultaneous liver-kidney transplants (SLKs)

Increase in the demand for the surgical treatment of hepatorenal syndrome treatment is expected to boost the growth of the segment in the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market.

Increase in Clinical Trials or Pipeline Drugs to Propel HRS Treatment Market

Strong pipeline drugs for hepatorenal syndrome are anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market in the near future. Pipeline drugs such as Terlipressin and Angiotensin 2 would accelerate the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market with their suggested strong safety and efficacy profiles.

Pipeline drugs for hepatorenal syndrome treatment act as a driver for the market. The late stage clinical development pipeline consists of many first-in-class drugs that are effective and safe for hepatorenal syndrome patients. Once these drugs enter the market, the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate, owing to better efficacy than their current counterparts.

North America Prominent Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market

North America accounted for the largest market share of ~37% of the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market in 2018. This can be attributed to the large patient population, increased disease awareness among people in the region, and measures adopted by them for the treatment of diseases. Additionally, the launch of new pipeline drug – Terlipressin – in the region, is expected to drive the hepatorenal syndrome treatment market in North America during the forecast period.

Favorable reimbursement policies and huge insurance coverage for chronic kidney disease patients, including kidney and liver transplants, is a major factor expected to fuel the growth of the HRS treatment market in the next few years.

Key Players Operating in Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Market

The report also provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global hepatorenal syndrome treatment market. These include Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Orphan Therapeutics, LLC, BioVie Inc., and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.

