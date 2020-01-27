Infection Prevention Devices Market is Presumed to be Valued at US$ 25.7 Bn by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the infection prevention devices market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global infection prevention devices market was valued at ~ US$ 15.4 Bn in 2018. The infection prevention devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Infection Prevention Supplies in Great Demand

In terms of product, the global infection prevention devices market has been classified into infection prevention supplies, medical waste disposable devices, and infection prevention equipment. The infection prevention supplies segment dominated the global infection prevention devices market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Factors Driving the Infection Prevention Devices Market

Technological advancements in the field of life sciences and biotechnology have brought about significant changes in healthcare diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized medicines, forensic sciences, and clinical research & development. This is a major factor driving the global infection prevention devices market.

The occurrence and undesirable complications from HAIs have been well-recognized for the last several decades. The occurrence of HAIs continues to rise at an alarming rate. HAIs originally refer to those infections associated with admission in an acute-care hospital; however, presently, the term applies to infections acquired in the continuum of settings where persons receive healthcare.

These unanticipated infections develop during the course of treatment, and result in significant patient illnesses and deaths, which prolong the duration of hospital stays and necessitate additional diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. This, in turn, drives the costs already incurred by the patient’s underlying disease. HAIs are considered an undesirable outcome, and since some are preventable, they are considered an indicator of the quality of patient care, an adverse event, and a patient safety issue. Additionally, the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases is a leading application of in vitro diagnostics. Lifescience reagents are integral and vital part of any diagnostic test.

Hospitals to Offer Lucrative Opportunities in the Infection Prevention Devices Market

In terms of end user, the global infection prevention devices market has been divided into hospitals, lifescience industries, clinical laboratories, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment of the global infection prevention devices market during the forecast period. The hospitals segment of the infection prevention devices market is likely to be driven by the increase in the number of surgical procedures and number of patients visiting hospitals.

Growth Strategies by Key Players in the Infection Prevention Devices Market

The global infection prevention devices market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players operating in the infection prevention devices market are Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Cardinal Health, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Healthcare. Other key players operating in the global infection prevention devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Medline Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), and Hollister Incorporated.

Research and development carried out by key players is governed by state organizations that support and finance applied research and experimental development. Wide distribution network, new product development, and mergers & acquisitions are key strategies followed by these major players in order to consolidate their position in the global infection prevention devices market.

