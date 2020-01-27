Litter Conditioner Market Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Overview 2019 – 2027

Litter conditioner is a dry mixed concentrate that has all-natural products to help in the removal of toxins and ammonia. Litter conditioner also works as a natural absorbent, which helps in the regulation of moisture and odor. The litter conditioners comprise of valuable microbes to seal the vital nutrients and to change litter into additional value-added manure for the crop. Litter conditioner helps in the reduction of the flies in the farms as well. The litter conditioner also consists of naturally occurring chemicals such as unaltered oxidized diatomite, lignite, calcium montmorillonite, carbonized biomass, along with the beneficial microbes. The litter conditioner varies according to species-to-species because these conditioners are directly applied to animals. It ensures the comfort of the animal and doesn’t cause any other side effects. The market demand for litter conditioner containing herbal ingredients is anticipated to grow in the forecast years.

Litter conditioner is composed of natural ingredients and it ensures better hygiene. Litter conditioner reduces the chance of microbial infection in the animals. Litter conditioner contains yucca which helps in the balance the ammonia production. The litter conditioners can be used in poultry farms, stables, pigsty, sheds and other living areas of livestock. The litter conditioners also impact the performance of livestock in various ways. The microorganism, which comes from the digestive tract of livestock, is either harmless or harmful. The litter conditioner neutralizes those microorganisms and keeps the animal healthy. These benefits of using the litter conditioner are responsible to increase its demand in the upcoming years.

Since litter conditioner is composed of natural ingredients, considering increased demand for natural products, the market is increasing globally. The growing awareness about animal health, such as an increase in alertness regarding microbial disease in the livestock is driving the market for natural products such as litter conditioners. The global key manufacturers of litter conditioner are Olmix group, Wisium China, Ceetal, and Jones- Hamilton Co. among others. Excluding them, new manufacturers and producers are showing their curiosity in the litter conditioners related to other products due to the increasing market demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

Litter conditioner is pet-friendly and it kills the harmful microbes present in the waste products of livestock. The key aspect, which is increasing the market demand of litter conditioners among the consumers, is the growing consciousness for natural, health-friendly products. Awareness regarding animal health among the population is an important cause as the demand for livestock is increasing due to the growing needs of the population.

New manufacturers should focus on cheap and ease in the availability of the raw materials to increase their production footprint. Apart from this, the manufacturers should focus on those regions having a high incidence of pathogenic infections in livestock as well as the higher number of pet animals’ availability in particular regions. Latin America followed by Asian countries such as India and China has a very high number of livestock, so the manufacturers should focus on these regions, for the expansion of their market. Also, North America is an attractive market as the number of pet animals in these regions is high and the consumers in this region are well aware of the products that are available in the market.

