Metal Foams Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Charting a moderate CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the period of 2017 to 2025, the global metal foam market is set to see growth of numerous opportunities, and improvement in the market worth. This growth will primarily be attributable to growth in automotive industry. It is because these are used in producing automobile body sheets. And, these are also used in manufacturing components such as structural parts. Metal foam is preferred here in a big way because absorbs vibration and other noise. Thereby, it improves absorption capability of impact energy. So, in a way, it helps improving performance while keeping vehicles light.

Some of the trends, drivers and developments that are important to make note of are outlined below:

About 96.80 million motor vehicles were bought across the word in the year 2017 and as disposable incomes see a steep rise world over, this trend will continue at a more stellar pace than ever. And, growing demand for these causes more light vehicles to be produced. It is worth noting here that worldwide as security takes center stage, demand for metal foam increase notably as it ensures passive safety. Besides, it is so lightweight that it improves efficiency as well as has a good degree of design flexibility. This is contributing to taking the market onto a high growth trajectory of the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will present players will new growth opportunities, ready to be tapped into by market players. It will owe this growth to presence of some of the most potent automotive manufacturing players like Mahindra, Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, Dong Feng, Nissan, Tata etc. Besides, growing population and rapid urbanization is adding positively to the growth in the global metal foam market. To add to this, improving lifestyle, as a result of economies demonstrating good performance will also help.

Global Metal Foams Market: Snapshot

Consisting of solid metal, a metal foam is a cellular structure with gas filled pores containing a large portion of the volume. These pores can be either interconnected (open-cell foam) or sealed (closed-cell foam). Only 5% to 25% of the volume of metal foam is base metal. Its high porosity makes it ultra-light material and this material gets the strength of from square-cube law. Metal foams can be made using materials such as tantalum, titanium, and aluminum.

Metal foams are manufactured by creating air bubbles in the metallic melts. Due to high buoyancy forces these air bubbles tend to rise to the surface in the high-density liquid. This can be prevented by increasing the viscosity of molten metal. Metal foam finds its application in the manufacturing of vehicle parts, vessels, and components in machines. However, its application in automobile industry is gaining popularity as it provides a high strength structure with less weight. Using metal foams in vehicle parts reduces vibration and noise, increases stiffness, and absorbs impact energy, thus ensuring the vehicle performs well on road.

In terms of end-use, the metal foams market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace, construction, Industrial, and consumer goods. In 2016, the automotive end-use industry segment held a significant share in the global metal foams market due to rising application of metal foams in the automotive industry. The major application of metal foams in the automotive industry is to reduce vibration and noise. In the construction industry, metal foams are employed to absorb sound.

In terms of region, the global metal foams market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific was a major market for metal foams in 2016. It is estimated to expand due to the rising number of end-use industries in the region. Increasing demand for metal foams in the automotive sector is also likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The U.S. and China are likely to account for major shares in the metal foams market in North America and Asia Pacific, respectively, due to the evolution in fabrication in these countries. The global market is anticipated to witness a shift from developed countries to the developing economies of Asia due to expansion in the construction sector in the region. China and India are projected to register a high growth rate in the metal foams market due to the advancements in the end-use sectors, technological developments, and wide expansion in application range in these countries. This, in turn, is anticipated to create a significant demand for metal foams in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The global demand for metal foams is anticipated to rise significantly in the near future, offering immense growth opportunities for the market. The rapid rise in demand for this product in end-use applications, its competitive manufacturing costs, and the high economic growth rates are key factors propelling the metal foams market in Asia Pacific and attracting companies to adopt expansion and R&D strategies in the region. Market players are focusing on Asia Pacific to gain substantial market share. Producers of metal foams have been compelled to adopt expansion and acquisition strategies to meet the global demand. Several producers are shifting their plants to China and India due to the high demand and low raw material & labor costs in these countries. The developments in various end-use sectors in the region are predicted to fuel the need for metal foams during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Rogers Corporation, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Armacell International, Stylepark AG, and Alantum.

