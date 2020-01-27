Mobility Aid Devices Market to Accumulate more than US$ 13,826.1 Mn by 2028

Increase in the geriatric population and rise in mobility inconvenience with age are anticipated to boost the growth of the market from 2018 to 2026. The need of mobility devices at the time of physical injuries and diseases is also likely to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To garner compelling insights on the forecast analysis of Mobility Aid Devices Market, Request a PDF Sample Here –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=61008

Rise in Disabled Population Propels Global Market

Assistive mobility devices including wheelchairs, scooters, canes, crutches, and walkers are effectively helping the disabled population alleviate the impact of mobility limitations, increase independence, increase efficiency in ambulation, and participation in social life. According to the U.S. Census Bureau report, about 40% population of the country is living with some or more form of disability. Among them, about 30 million people have difficulty in walking or climbing. Hence, demand for mobility assistive products such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walkers, and canes is likely to rise owing to increase in walking related disabilities.

Advancements in Technologies such as Self Driving Wheelchairs and Pneumatic Waterproof Powered Wheelchair to Boost Market

Increase in investments in research and development by leading players in the market is resulting in technologically superior products to help the elderly and disabled population. Moreover, economic growth, increase in purchasing power, and favorable reimbursements are anticipated to drive the adoption rate of these high value products across the globe. Innovative technologies in mobility aid devices are gaining popularity among the disabled population, as these have proven to improve the quality of life. Development of self-driving wheelchairs will benefit people with mobility challenges and is expected to be an opportunity for companies to drive revenue.

Request for a Discount on Mobility Aid Devices Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=61008

North America Dominates Global Market

North America dominated the global mobility aid devices market owing to availability of advanced mobility aid devices, awareness about various powered wheelchairs, and high spending capacity. The region presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of technologically advanced mobility aid devices. Moreover, the ability of patients to spend on cutting-edge medical devices is likely to augment the market in North America.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/