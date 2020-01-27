Monatin Market Forecast By Regions, Type, And Application 2019 – 2027

Monatin is an amino acid that is derived from the root bark of a shrub called Sclerochiton ilicifolius; which is native to South Africa. Monatin has a very high intensity of sugar molecules due to which it is used as a natural sweetening agent. Monatin is about 3000 times sweeter than sugar and has zero calories. The sweetener, manufactured by using monatin is of high quality because it does not have any aftertaste or any other toxic effects. It does not cause any harm to teeth as compared to other sugar compounds. Due to increasing health and fitness trends, the demand for natural sweeteners is increasing globally, which leads to the rising market demand for monatin as well. Additionally, the demand for monatin is increasing in many end-use industries due to its nutritional value. Monatin has zero glycemic index and thus its consumption is safer for diabetic patients. Due to these health beneficial properties, the market demand for monatin is anticipated to grow in several end-use industries in the forecast period.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure

Increasing Demand for Health Supplement Anticipated to Boost the Monatin Market

Increasing wellness trend among consumers has boosted the market for monatin related products. Because of the growing trend of health and fitness, the number of fitness freak and bodybuilders are increasing these days, which has led to the global expansion of nutraceutical industry. The increasing number of diabetic population is another factor that is drifting the market for monatin related natural sweeteners. Europe followed by Asia is expected to have the highest market demand for natural sweeteners.

Monatin: Key Players

As a result of the increasing awareness about healthy food among the consumers, the global monatin market is growing. Monatin has zero calorie content, as well as zero glycemic index due to which it is beneficial for the consumers. Monatin is a natural sweetener due to which its demand is increasing in many end-use industries. Monatin is in a developing phase, as the production costs is high which is restraining its commercialization. The companies such as Cargill, Afrinaturals etc. are developing the product and is expected to launch monatin on a commercial basis in a short time. Except for them, more manufacturers are carrying out extensive research and are showing keen interest in the monatin because of increasing number of bakery product consumers.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The increasing awareness among consumers regarding natural products has boosted the market for natural sweeteners. Monatin is a natural sweetener that can be used in food processing industries such as bakery, confectionery to provide natural sweetness in the products. The main key factors that are are expected to escalate the market for monatin are the rising demand for processed food and the nutraceutical industry. In addition, monatin is also used in toiletries for the manufacturing of toothpaste and other related products.

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on “Monatin Market”

The emerging manufacturers have a good chance, as they can advertise their product by providing proper information about the product like it has zero-calories, natural sweetener, zero glycemic index etc. By considering these aspects, the market for monatin is projected to grow in the forecast period. The market players or the entrants that are trying to expand their regional footprint must emphasize the affordability of raw materials to upscale the production at economic prices. Hence, the market demand for monatin is estimated to witness an accelerating demand over the forecast period.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets