Natural Caloric Sweeteners Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis 2019 – 2027

Natural caloric sweeteners are one of the oldest sweeteners, and include maple syrup, coconut palm sugar, sorghum syrup, and honey. Natural caloric sweeteners contain sugar, and other inherent nutritive qualities, which is expected to propel the demand in the global market.

Natural caloric sweeteners are directly extracted from plants such as coconut palm tree, maple tree, honey, and some fruit juices. It also contains nutrients such as vitamin B and magnesium. Moreover, natural caloric sweeteners are used in food and pharmaceutical industries as they have many benefits resulting in massive demand in the market. Listed are the factors responsible for the growth of the natural caloric sweeteners market and are expected to remain significant over the forecast period.

Nowadays, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about their health and diet, thus, they prefer to consume nutrition-rich products. Hence, the demand for glycemic index food is expected to increase, propelling the applications of natural caloric sweeteners in the market. Also, these have medicinal qualities such as in, Yacon syrup and sorghum syrup which is beneficial for diabetic patient, as they consist of natural sugar, which is anticipated to boost the demand for natural caloric sweeteners.

Moreover, changing living styles and food habits of people have been resulting in many health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and blood pressure. Natural caloric sweeteners are one of the primary ways to prevent severe disease as these have low amount of sugar, which is ease to regulate sugar absorption as well as lower the glycemic index. Additionally, natural caloric sweeteners not contain any chemical residues caused by the refining process, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for natural caloric sweeteners in the coming years. Further, increasing millennial population and their awareness towards dietary supplements made from natural caloric sweeteners is estimated to increase the demand for natural caloric sweeteners during the forecast period. Furthermore, the need for natural caloric sweeteners is also expected to rise from the diabetic population as they prefer to consume natural or low sugar. These are the factors which are likely to drive the growth of the natural caloric sweeteners market.

Some of the major players operating in the global natural caloric sweeteners market are Archer Daniels Midland (the U.S.), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.), Cargill Inc.(the U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (the U.S.), Celanese Corporation (the U.S.), and NutraSweet (the U.S.) among others. Apart from the above mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the natural caloric sweeteners market, owing to its wide application in the food and pharmaceuticals industry, resulting in high demand for natural caloric sweeteners over the forecast period.

Natural Caloric Sweeteners Market Opportunities

Rising awareness of consumers towards their health, around the globe, is expected to drive the demand for natural products, simultaneously driving the growth of the natural caloric sweeteners market. Increasing consumption of low sugar or low glycemic index food is expected to create opportunities for natural caloric sweetener manufacturers to expand their product offerings in the global natural caloric sweeteners market. Natural caloric sweeteners are also clean label products. Clean label products are product having an easily understandable ingredients list.

These are healthy, nutritious, and natural and more in-demand from consumers, which is propelling the demand for natural caloric sweeteners in the market. Due to various applications of natural caloric sweeteners such as dietary, functional, and others, the demand for natural caloric sweeteners is increasing in the market. The aforementioned reasons are increasing the demand for natural caloric sweeteners in the market of the forecast period.

