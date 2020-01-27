Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities by 2027

Natural Killer (NK) Cell: Introduction

Natural killer (NK) cells also known as K cells or killer cells. These are a type of white blood cells (lymphocyte) and a component of the innate immune system. Natural killer cells play an important role in the host rejection of virally infected cells and tumors.

Natural killer cells are cytotoxic. Small granules in natural killer cell cytoplasm contain special proteins, such as proteases and perforin known as granzymes. Once the foreign cell reaches the proximity of the natural killer cell, the natural killer cells attack the foreign cells by releasing protein including perforin that forms stomas in the cell membrane of the target cell through which the associated molecules and granzymes can enter and then induces apoptosis.

Natural killer cells are activated in response to macrophage-derived cytokines and interferons. Patient deficient in natural killer cells is highly prone to early phases of the herpes virus infection.

Key Drivers of Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

The global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is primarily driven by increase in usage of natural killer cells for the treatment of liver and infectious diseases across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., in 2016, deaths due to tuberculosis stood at 9,272, salmonella claimed 53,850 lives, Lyme disease caused 36,429 deaths, and 375 people died due to the meningococcal disease. The number of patient visits to physician with parasitic and infectious as the primary diagnosis was reported to be 15.5 million in the U.S. in the same year.

Increase in patient population with infectious and liver diseases is a key driver of the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market

Rise in the awareness among the population about various immunotherapies and increase in research and development of bi-specific antibody for engaging natural killer cells to eliminate tumor cells are driving the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Directed Antibodies Segment Held Major Share of Global Market

Based on type, the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market can be divided into natural killer (NK) cell therapies and natural killer (NK) cell directed antibodies

Natural killer (NK) cell therapies segment can be further divided into CNDO-109, oNKord, natural killer cells, and others

Natural killer (NK) cell directed antibodies segment can sub-divided into MOGAMULIZUMAB, Lirilumab, AFM13, NKTT 120, and others

Natural killer (NK) cell directed antibodies segment accounted for a major market share in 2018. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to increase in the use of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for various diseases and easy availability of these drugs.

Cancer Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

In terms of application, the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market can be classified into gastrointestinal diseases, immune-proliferative disorders, cancer, and others

Cancer segment is expected to account for a major share of the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market in 2027

The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increase in prevalence rate of cancer across the globe

North America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market to Expand Rapidly

Based on region, the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Factors such as high prevalence of cancer and new product development are expected to drive the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market in North America

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is highly consolidated with presence of few players accounting for the majority of the market share. Key players operating in the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market are:

Affimed

Celgene Corporation

Glycostem

Nkarta Therapeutics

Innate Pharma S.A

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

NantKwest

NKT Therapeutics Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Fortress Biotech Inc.

