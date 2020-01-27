Neurovascular Embolization Devices (Neurology) Market Size to Grow at a Solid CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market was valued at ~US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027.

Hospitals End User to be Prominent

In terms of end user, the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

The hospitals segment held a major share of the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market in 2018. Growth of this segment can be attributed to a surge in new cases of stroke and brain aneurysm across the globe, and patient preference for treatment in hospitals.

Rise in Prevalence of Stroke to Drive Neurovascular Embolization Devices (Neurology) Market

Rise in the prevalence of stroke, globally, is projected to drive the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market during the forecast period.

According to WHO, approximately 33 million people across the world suffer from stroke, each year. Moreover, 70% of stroke and 87% of stroke-related disabilities and mortalities occur in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, the incidence rate of stroke in low- and middle-income countries has more than doubled in the past four decades.

Stroke is the second leading cause of mortality and third leading cause of disability across the globe.

Rise in the prevalence and increase in the burden of stroke will drive the need for surgeries, which, in turn, is projected to accelerate the growth of the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market in the next few years.

Embolization Coils Dominated Neurovascular Embolization Devices (Neurology) Market

In terms of product, the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market has been segmented into embolization coils, liquid embolic systems, aneurysm clips, flow diversion stents, and others. The embolization coils product segment dominated the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period.

Rapid adoption and rise in the demand for embolization coils, as these are one of the oldest known embolization devices, and interventional radiologists being well-trained in carrying out embolization procedures with these devices as compared to others, make these vital for various embolization procedures.

Hemorrhagic Stroke Solutions Held Leading Share of Neurovascular Embolization Devices (Neurology) Market

In terms of treatment, the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market has been classified into ischemic stroke solutions and hemorrhagic stroke solutions. The hemorrhagic stroke solutions segment held a major share of the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market in 2018. Increase in high blood pressure and brain aneurysms cases is the primary factor leading to hemorrhagic stroke. Embolization devices are majorly employed for the treatment of hemorrhagic stroke.

The ischemic stroke solutions segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, owing to substantial increase in the incidence of ischemic stroke in adults aged between 18 years and 50 years across the globe.

Brain Aneurysms Indication to Lead Neurovascular Embolization Devices (Neurology) Market

In terms of indication, the global neurovascular embolization devices (neurology) market has been segmented into brain aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and others. The brain aneurysms segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2018.

Growth of the brain aneurysms segment can be attributed to the increase in incidence of brain aneurysms leading to stroke, and rise in mortality rates associated with the disease across the globe. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for embolic coils and flow diversion devices in the next few years.

