Non-Starch Polysaccharides Market :Global Opportunities, Outlook & Forecast 2019 – 2027

Non starch polysaccharides are polymers of monosaccharaides which are mainly found in plant where they help in structural formation. The physiological and biological properties of non-starch polysaccharides resembles to dietary fiber and therefore are widely used as dietary supplements, in animal and pet food. Non starch polysaccharides have multiple physiological effects in large and small intestine, having important health implications for humans and therefore the demand of non-starch polysaccharides is rising in dietary supplements and nutraceutical.

The remarkable properties of non-starch polysaccharides includes viscosity effect, fermentation into short chain fatty acids, dispersiblity. These properties helps in demising risk of serious diet related diseases which is major problem in western countries and with greater affluence is emerging in developing countries. These conditions involve heart disease, breast cancer, bowel disease, tumor formation and other disorders. Non starch polysaccharides are also useful for lowering plasma cholesterol levels, insulin levels, maintain blood glucose level etc. Non starch polysaccharides are plant derived products hence, are more in demand due to rising trend of healthy eating with increasing food concerns and growing awareness among consumers. Owing to all these factors and health benefits the market of non-starch polysaccharides is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

The growing trend of using specific non starch polysaccharides in multiple commercial products is increasing and is expected to drive a strong demand in near future. Non starch polysaccharides imitate fibers and therefore are used is breakfast cereals, oat, corn flakes and other breakfast products and various others snacks consumed during day. Non starch polysaccharides are the main ingredients in the products developed for improving well-being and health of intestinal tract. Non starch polysaccharides is particularly used in health focused products which are mainly developed against bowel disease, digestive disorders and support the wellbeing of the colon and thus is expected to increase its demand for new commercial products with more specific properties for individual conditions.

Major group of non-starch polysaccharides are used as effective prebiotics and are expected to increase its medical applications. As the demand for healthy plant derived products, targeted to treat various disease and disorders is rising which is anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. The consumers are demanding medicines and supplements with least chemical ingredient and processing. Also they are demanding products with added benefits which go beyond basic nutrition. Awareness among consumers regarding healthy foods has intensified over years and have become increasingly conscious about the ingredients, processing method, nutritional value and quality of products. Changing industry trends for product introduction, and changing preference of end users are some factors affecting the growth of the non-starch polysaccharides market.

The key market players operating in non-starch polysaccharides market Advanced Enzymes Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods plc., Novozymes A/S, Alltech Inc., Guolong Group, Amano Enzyme Incorporated, Adisseo, Dyadic International, AB Enzymes GmbH and Merck KGaA.

Health benefits associated with non-starch polysaccharides is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Various manufactures of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are expected to develop innovative products with multiple application of non-starch polysaccharides. To secure the larger share of the market the manufacturers are expected to introduce customized products with various variety of non-starch polysaccharides with multiple health benefits. Key players like DSM, are utilizing the application of non-starch polysaccharides in the production of animal feed. The rising demand for fortified foods in food and beverages from consumers could work in favor of the manufacturers of functional food and beverages industry.

