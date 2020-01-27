Organic Flavor Oils Market Is Expected To Show A Substantial Growth With A Single Digit In Cagr From 2019 – 2027

Organic flavor oils are cosmetic flavor oils designed for use in a variety of cosmetic and personal care products, including lip balms, lipsticks, massage oils, body butter, lotions, creams, and others. Organic flavor oils are organically produced and have accredited organic certification from the regulatory bodies. Organic flavor oils are fragrance oils used to scent or add fragrance to cosmetic products. They are added by the cosmetic manufacturers to add unique fragrance to the product and make consumers believe that they are tasting the product.

The unique scent helps the cosmetic manufacturers to cater to a broader consumer base as the consumers are likely to get more attracted towards products having greater sensorial appeal. The organic flavor oils make about 0.5-3% of the weight of the cosmetic formulations, and hence usage up to this level is generally recognized as safe. The demand for organic flavor oils is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to increasing lip care cosmetics, growing female and working women population, rising self-care trend, increasing demand for premium cosmetics, product innovation and launches, and penetration of online retailing.

Today’s consumers are well aware of the cosmetic and personal care products available in the market. The consumers are shifting towards those products that not only have good sensorial appeal but also have health benefiting properties. Exhaustive research and development activities backed by the growing consumers demand for good quality unique beauty products has led to the development of several self-care and cosmetic products.

The increasing self-care and premiumization trends have made consumers seek for premium cosmetic products. Besides, growing health and wellness trend have made consumers opt for products having organic ingredients and formulations. Organic flavor oils are premium ingredients that are used to add fragrance to any oil-based cosmetic products, especially lip-care products.

The growing sales of lip-care products due to increasing demographic of females and the rising penetration of online retailing is leading to the increasing demand for organic flavor oils. The online retailing and a growing number of cosmetic websites have enabled consumers to have a look at a wide range of cosmetic products on a single platform. The ease of accessibility and a wide range of products have resulted in a huge success of online retailing, which has further created space for products like organic flavor oils. Furthermore, the growing innovation and introduction of different flavors have made manufacturers to attract a broader consumer range.

Some the key players operating their business in the global organic flavor oils market are Natures Flavors, Inc., Newport Flavors and Fragrances, LorAnn Oils, Inc., Natural Sourcing, LLC, and Rustic Escentuals, LLC among others.

