Osmometers Market Growth is Expected to Occur at a Healthy CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the osmometers market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global osmometers market was valued at ~US$ 64 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the demand for osmometers, launch of innovative products by key market players, and expansion of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are anticipated to augment the global market from 2019 to 2027.

Overview

North America and Western Europe are likely to account for dominant shares of the global osmometers market, owing to a rise in the usage of osmometers to measure the osmality of aqueous solutions in clinical laboratory testing. However, high competition is likely to hamper the global osmometers market. Asia Pacific is expected to be a highly lucrative market for osmometers during the forecast period.

Request a PDF Sample on Osmometers Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33812

Rise in Demand for Osmometers to Propel Market

Rise in the prevalence of electrolyte disorders is likely to increase the demand for osmometers. An article published in the International Journal of Medical Research and Review in South India stated that, the estimated prevalence rate of hypernatremia was 3.14% during a study conducted from March 2011 to March 2016.

Infant diarrhea is a leading cause of death in pediatric patients. Osmometers are used to accurately indicate the degree of dehydration in case of infant diarrhea. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrhoeal diseases are recorded across the globe each year.

Freezing point depression osmometers require small sample size, are simple to use, offer fast & accurate results, and are widely referenced for the measurement of osmolality. These factors attributed to the high preference for use of freezing point depression osmometers in quality control labs, pharmaceutical industries, and clinical chemistry.

Launch of Innovative Products by Key Players to Augment Market

Leading market players are engaged in the development of new innovative products.

In July 2019, ELITechGroup announced plans to launch FreezePoint osmometers soon. These osmometers require a small sample and are controlled via a touchscreen.

In July 2018, Advanced Instruments introduced OsmoTECH, a single sample micro-osmometer. OsmoTECH helps the biotech industry to successfully produce biologics.

Asia Pacific Market to Expand Significantly

Increase in the demand for advanced osmometers for clinical and dairy analysis in developing countries is expected to propel the market in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to an increase in the demand for technologically-advanced devices, such as automated osmometers in clinical laboratory settings as well as a rise in R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Request for a Discount on Osmometers Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=33812

Competitive Landscape of the Osmometers Market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global osmometers market. These include KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Advanced Instruments, Löser Messtechnik, Nova Biomedical, Precision Systems, Inc., ELITechGroup, ARKRAY, Inc., ratiolab, and Labtek Services Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving method-ologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of re-search is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://theglobalhealthnews.com/

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets