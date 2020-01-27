Pentadin Market Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Worldwide Growth

Among all taste, the sweet taste is the most desirable of all and often determines the acceptance or rejection of food products. But over the years, the sugar market has transformed making one of the most dynamic markets. Demand for natural sugar and low-calorie sweeteners are trending in the market owing to the upsurge in health consciousness among population. Increasing health consciousness also raised the demand for natural ingredients, which is propelling the demand for natural sugar substitute which can fulfill the demand of high sweetness and also low in calories. In the global sweetener market, pentadin has been successfully assessed for its potential to cater to the burgeoning demand. In the global natural sweetener market, pentadin is recognized as a potential natural sugar alternative owing to its zero glycemic index and high sweetness.

On a weight basis, pentadin is 500 times sweeter than normal sugar sucrose. Besides increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and others are fueling the demand for pentadin to be used in food and beverage products. In the global pentadin market, North America and Europe hold the major share in consumption of pentadin owing to the presence of major food and beverage players in the region. Also, promotional strategies and marketing strategies has significantly increased awareness about pentadin among consumers and manufacturers, creating great growth opportunity. With the increasing demand for pentadin in the food and beverage industry, it can be anticipated that the demand for pentadin will increase over the forecast period.

Pentadin is a sweet-tasting protein isolated from the fruit of Oubli, scientifically known as Pentadiplandra brazzeana Baillon. Oubli is a climbing shrub widely grown in tropical and sub-tropical regions of Africa. Pentadin gained significant recognition from food and beverage manufacturers owing to their low glycemic index which can be used as a sweetening agent in food products targeted for diabetic patients. In the global pentadin market, the demand for pentadin is snowballing at a robust growth rate in the food and beverage industry and also in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverage industry, pentadin can be used as a suitable alternative to normal table sugar.

Pentadin can be used in the bakery industry, food processing industry, beverage industry, confectionaries, and other products. Inclusion of natural sugar such as pentadin with zero glycemic indexes in food products will help to gain the traction from health enthusiasts and also from people want to get rid of sugar side effects such as people suffering from diabetes, obesity, heart problems, high cholesterol, etc. According to data published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 459 Mn people were suffering from diabetes in 2017 and forecasted to reach around 629 Mn in 2045. Also, pentadin have potential to be used in the pharmaceutical industry as a natural sweetener. On the other hand, limited and variable raw material supply is one of the major hindrances, restraining the growth of the global pentadin market.

Some of the key market players operating their business in the pentadin market are AmideBio LLC., Kono Chem Co., Ltd., Alkion BioInnovations SAS, Stevia Corp., and others.