Quicklime Market Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends

Quicklime, a monoxide of calcium (CaO), is often referred to as burnt lime. Employed in several applications, it is alkaline and crystalline in nature. Quicklime is manufactured from limestone, which is extracted from quarries and mines. Limestone is usually crushed and fed into lime kilns, where it is burnt at high temperatures and broken down into calcium oxide and carbon dioxide. These lime kilns can be vertical, rotary, and special purpose. This burnt product is then crushed and fractioned based on the size. Quicklime can be produced in pebbles, coarse powder/granules, and fine powder depending upon the application. Quicklime has been used from ancient times in varied applications ranging from building materials to fertilizer & soil amendment. Furthermore, quicklime can be mixed with water and used as hydrated lime, which further can be used in multiple applications. The usage of quicklime is largely dependent on the purity of the product. Hence, the quicklime market can also be classified based on purity.

Rise in demand for iron, steel, and other fundamental metals is one of the key drivers of the global quicklime market. Increase in infrastructure, automotive production, industrial machinery production, transportation, and consumer durables are also boosting the demand for quicklime. Quicklime is used in the steel making process to neutralize the acidity of slag. Consumption of quicklime has increased over the last few years. Therefore, the global quicklime market is expected to expand significantly in the near future. This can be ascribed to the rapid urbanization across the globe. Significant number of people from rural areas are migrating to urban areas across the globe. This has augmented the demand for housing spaces. Quicklime and derived products are used primarily in construction of housing spaces. This has boosted the demand for quicklime across the globe. Apart from construction, quicklime is also employed in wastewater treatment processes and extraction of numerous metals and non-metals from their ores. Thus, rapid industrialization and improvement in water treatment processes are key factors propelling the quicklime market. Quicklime is primarily used as chemical feedstock for the production of several materials that are used in the building & construction industry.

Based on form, the quicklime market can be segmented into large lump quicklime (Lump Dia.: 2.5 inches to 8 inches), crushed or pebble quicklime (Pebble Dia.: 0.25 inches to 2.5 inches), ground quicklime (Particle Dia.: 0.25 inches and less), pulverized quicklime (ultrafine powder, passing through sieve size 20), and pelletized quicklime (fine powder pressed in the form of pellets or briquettes). In terms of type, global quicklime market can be divided into high calcium quicklime, magnesium quicklime, dolomitic quicklime, and others. Based on application, the quicklime market can be segregated into metallurgy, building & construction materials, water treatment, mining, chemicals, and others.

In terms of geography, the global quicklime market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Quicklime is an established market; however, the rate of usage varies in each region. Europe and North America are key regions of the global quicklime market. These are followed by Asia Pacific. Rise in globalization, increase in urbanization, and growth in infrastructure spending are augmenting the demand for quicklime across the globe.

Key players operating in the global quicklime market are Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd, and Sigma Minerals Ltd.

