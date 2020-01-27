Spirulina Powder Market Analysis Growth Demand, Key Players, Share Size, and Forecast To 2025

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Snapshot

Commonly known as pond scum spirulina powder actually tastes like pond scum too. Despite it, it is much sought after, reason being it is a superfood packed with protein, B-vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients. If harvested in the right manner from non-contaminated water bodies such as ponds, it can prove to be one of the most potent nutrient sources available.

It is mainly comprised of protein and essential amino acids, and is generally suggested to vegetarians due to its high natural iron content. It is recommended during pregnancy, post surgery, or to boost the immune system. The growth in the food supplements industry is mainly serving to boost the demand for spirulina powder.

Surging demand for cyanobacteria on account of its ability to reduce weight and mushrooming fitness cent ers and health clubs are also boosting the market to a degree. Spirulina powder is finding usage in the hair care and skin care market as well for a range of treatments to reduce aging, grey hair, wrinkles, hair loss, and allergies. The product also finds usage in the medical industry for a range of treatments and formulation of pharmaceutical products.

The market will further proliferate in the future on the back of constant thrust on finding new applications of the product. Researchers in Poland, for example, recently investigated if spirulina powder as a nutritional supplement can positively impact the immune system of athletes.

At present Asia Pacific is the main driver of demand in the global spirulina market because of a large of vegan population, rising uptake of healthcare products, and surging spending capacity of people. Europe and North America markets are playing catch-up with more of their inhabitants opting for a healthier lifestyle. A noticeable trend in North America that is pushing up demand is consumers increasingly buying food supplements as a diet alternative.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Overview

Spirulina, a biomass of blue-green algae found in alkaline waters of ponds, lakes, and rivers, is processed to into a dietary supplement or whole food. This is because it is loaded with nutrients such as vitamins A, B12, C, and E, proteins, minerals, essential lipids, and carbohydrates that have myriad health benefits. Spirulina is basically extracted from the two species of cyanobacteria – arthrospira platensis and arthrospira maxima. Spirulina is extensively used as a feed supplement in aquaculture, aquariums, and poultry industries. On account of so many applications, the market for spirulina powder is expected to clock healthy growth over the coming years.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Key Trends

Majorly fueling the global market for spirulina powder is the rising awareness pertaining to its myriad health benefits. It has high anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and contains beta-carotene and hypolipidemic which serve to bring down blood pressure and cholesterol. Apart from that, the wide array of natural colors gotten from spirulina are boosting their market too. It finds widespread application in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries as a result. This has led to governments of many nations such as Ghana, India, and Angola promoting production of spirulina.

One drawback of spirulina powder, on the other hand, is the less stability of the natural colors extracted from it. It is said that natural colors change easily under sunlight. Synthetic colors steal a march over it, when it comes to stability.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Market Potential

Rising organized retailing and online retailing are providing a major fillip to the sales of spirulina powder. Algae-based dietary supplements and spirulina-based food and beverages are being increasingly sold by large retailers, who are also targeting online platforms to up visibility and sales. Besides, rise in popularity of vegan diet is another prominent growth driver of the market. However, currently, the market is still facing difficulties in distribution. But the rising millennial population highly conscious of their health is expected to open up an avenue for growth in the market.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Regional Outlook

North America and South America together account for a substantial share in the global market for spirulina powder. The U.S. is the main driver in the region on account of the rising obesity problems and the large pool of elderly in the country. Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, which trail the Americas when it comes to generating sales, are nonetheless emerging as lucrative markets. Growing knowledge about the various health benefits of spirulina products is the primary factor promoting their sales in the above regions. The mushrooming hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and food specialty stores in the aforementioned regions are also playing a key role in stoking sales.

Global Spirulina Powder Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for spirulina powder are Algene Biotech, NOW Foods, Naturya, Bardakci Group, Earthrise Nutritionals, Arwind Enterprise, Penn Herb, AK Biotech, and Sari Food. In order to grow in the market, these players are seen focusing on product development.

