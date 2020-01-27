Subaru in the process of shifting to all-electric cars by mid-2030 Decade 

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Subaru has claimed that by mid of next decade, it will have changed to making all-electric vehicles, but the reports that came out recently have made it unclear whether or not this will include petrol-electric hybrids or a total transition to purely electrified cars.

Tomomi Nakamura, the Subaru president in a statement to Reuters news agency, cited Subaru’s unwavering commitment and dedication in line with car manufacturing to have remained unchanged throughout the company’s history.

The agency cited that Subaru was hopeful of at least 40 percent of its car line-up sold all around the globe to be strictly electric or hybrid before the 2030s. According to Subaru’s International website, by the beginning half-decade of the 2030s, the company will introduce electrification technologies to all Subaru manufactured vehicles sold globally.

The statement by this article includes both hybrid and electric vehicles, but at the same time was published when the Australian representatives for Subaru had not made necessary clarifications yet. The translated Subaru statement into English

