The EU renewable energy power grid menace resolved by Israeli startup

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Climate change concerns have risen over the past few decades, and most countries have fallen victims of its effect. Greenhouse effect, increase of sea levels, and global warming are all associated with climate change. Therefore, climatic change has necessitated most counties to shift from non-renewable sources of energy like oil that release harmful gases and destroy the ozone to renewable sources like solar and wind energy.

Additionally, Europe has led in the implementation and global use of green energy and has made great strides in the usage of solar and wind energy. However, the EU experiences major setbacks and has a long way to go in the path of renewable energy. One major problem encountered is the use of traditional power grids to harness clean energy. The EU produces way more clean power than what the old system can handle hence generating major power loss.

The council of European Energy Regulators issued a report that stated a 10% power loss due to system failure. Furthermore, the

