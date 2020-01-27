Turntables Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2026

Turntable, also known as phonograph is a circular rotating platform which is used as a device for playing sound recordings. A turntable uses a motor that spins the platter at a constant speed. A vinyl record also known as phonograph record is placed on top of the spinning platter which converts the vibrations into sound. These vibrations are converted into sound with the help of a technology known as belt drive and direct drive. Belt drive technology spins the platter with an elastic belt which is attached to the motor.

The platter is placed on the bearing which is a device that allows a linear movement and remains isolated from the motor. The platter, in a direct drive turntable is directly attached and spins through the motor. Direct drive turntables helps in providing more accurate and continuous speeds. Many premium turntables use belt drive technology as it provides better sound quality and less noise distortion from the motor. Nevertheless, direct drive turntables provide faster start up times and stronger torque and are normally believed to be sturdy.

The global turntables market is expected to witness steady growth rate in the near future. In the era of digital music, vinyl records provide unparalleled aesthetic appeal. The experience which vinyl records provide to music lovers is one of the major reasons for the increase in demand for turntables. Many music lovers feel that music from a turntable creates high quality sounds. Additionally, turntables possess a cultural quality that is both modern and classic at the same time. Increasing demand for vinyl records and live shows is anticipated to drive the turntables market. Growing preference for electronic dance music among young millennials is anticipated to increase the number of DJs around the world which in turn is expected to boost the turntables market.

Moreover, promotional events such as Record Store Day are also estimated to boost the turntables market. Record Store Day is a promotional event where thousands of independent record stores gather to sell, purchase, and promote vinyl records and turntables. Such events also help in boosting the growth of the turntables market. Turntables have a long lifecycle and hence once purchased last for a long time. This restricts the growth of the turntables market.

