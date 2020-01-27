Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2025

An unmanned combat aerial vehicle usually carries aircraft artillery such as laser weapons, bombs and missiles. Earlier, unmanned combat aerial vehicles were mainly used for patrolling and surveillance.

Based on type, the market is segmented into high-altitude UCAV and medium-altitude UCAV. In 2016, in terms of platform type, the medium-altitude UCAV segment dominated the market trailed by high-altitude UCAV and is anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the near future as well. With the increasing need for multi-purpose UAVs, the defense authorities are gradually focusing on the expansion of medium-altitude UCAVs since these UCAVs have better striking and surveillance capabilities, are difficult to detect, and have better combat sustainability. Due to these factor medium-altitude UCAV is anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the near future as well.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/unmanned-combat-aerial-vehicle-market.html

Based on application, the market is segmented into civil & commercial, military application and homeland security. Civil & commercial is further being segmented into mining, oil & gas, agriculture, research, product delivery and others. Military application is further being segmented into battle damage management, ISR and combat operations. Homeland security is further being segmented into traffic monitoring, border management, search & rescue, police operations & investigations and others. In 2016, in terms of application, the military application segment dominated the market trailed by homeland security and is anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the near future as well. Military application dominated the market in 2016 as UCAVs have the capability of dropping collateral damage while searching, hovering, striking targets and identifying, which makes UCAVs a precious asset for the military. Civil & commercial is anticipated to grow at the maximum CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on components, the market is segmented into cameras, electro-optic/infrared sensor, electronic intelligence, CBRN sensors, laser sensors, communication intelligence and others. In 2016, in terms of platform type, the camera segment dominated the market followed by communication intelligence and is anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the near future as well. Increase in the need of UCAVs for advanced patrolling of marine borders is one of the key factor fueling the demand of unmanned combat aerial vehicle market for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Growing demand for combat UAVS and increasing demand for UAVS to ensure border security are some of the others factors driving the market for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle market in the near future.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27395

Based on energy source, the market is segmented into hybrid cell, hydrogen, lithium-ion battery, solar cell and others. In 2016, in terms of platform type, the solar cell segment dominated the market followed by hybrid cell and is anticipated to remain the dominant segment in the near future as well. Increasing defense budgets of developing economies such as India, China and Brazil among others and technological development in the field of unmanned combat aerial vehicle are some of the key factors fueling the demand of the market for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

The geographical split of the market includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2016, North America is the major market followed by Europe. The U.S. dominated the market for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle for North America region as well as globally. Increase in the UAVS application in commercial areas, homeland security and military is one of the key factor fueling the demand of the unmanned combat aerial vehicle market in the U.S. as well as globally. Asia Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. In 2016, China dominated the market for the unmanned combat aerial vehicle in Asia Pacific. India is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 – 2025 in Asia Pacific region. Instability due to increasing trend of automation and internal political tensions are the key factors fueling the growth of the unmanned combat aerial vehicle market in Asia Pacific.

The major players in the unmanned combat aerial vehicle market are BAE Systems (United Kingdom), General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (United States), Boeing (United States), Northrop Grumman (United States), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Parrot SA (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Textron Inc. (United States) and AeroVironment, Inc. (United States) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets