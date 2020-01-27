Valve Regulated Lead Acid Batteries Market Size & Growth, Sales And Drivers Analysis

Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries Market: Overview

Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery is a type of rechargeable battery. It is also called sealed battery or maintenance-free battery. Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries limit inflow and outflow of gas to the cell. Hence, the usage of the term: valve regulated. Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries are unique; they contain a starved electrolyte, which is absorbed or immobilized in a separator. These batteries are used in power applications that usually depend on cells. These include portable electrical devices and other applications that require inexpensive large-scale power storage and off-grid power systems.

Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries Market: Trends & Demand

The high growth in the adoption of electronic devices has increased the requirement on a constant power supply to avoid the interruption in the operations. UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems allow constant power supply to electronic devices, prevent loss of data and productivity, protect electrical appliances from distorted power failures, and also control power fluctuations. Rise in power outages is boosting the demand for continuous power supply and storage. This is driving the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market. Valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries offer maintenance free life, high charge efficiency, and high rate capacity. They also do not have any electrolyte leakage. Thus, these batteries are safe for any orientation. These factors positively influence the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market. Short lifespan of these batteries is a factor that may hamper the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market. The lifespan of valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries is three to five years, while other flooded batteries provide lifespan of 20 years.

Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market can be bifurcated into Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) and Gelled Electrolyte (Gel). The AGM segment dominates the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market. The segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. AGM batteries are majorly used for motorcycles and ATVs. Deep-cycle AGMs are also usually used in off-grid solar power and wind power installations as energy storage banks and in large-scale amateur robotics. The gel segment is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Gel batteries are largely used in electric wheelchairs, certain recreational vehicles, generators, etc.

Based on application, the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market can be segregated into automotive, renewable energy, electronics, and others. Automotive dominates the application segment of the market. High growth in the automotive sector across the globe is driving the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market. The renewable energy sector is anticipate to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. Increase in installation of solar and wind energy is also fueling the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market.

Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market can be split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific led the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market in 2017. The valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by that in North America. High demand for valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries in the automobile industry and rise in usage of these batteries in telecommunication, infrastructure, solar, and IT industries are driving the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea contribute significantly to the VRLA batteries market. The valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Presence of prominent automobile companies, including Audi, Mercedes, BMW, and Volkswagen, has augmented the demand for valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market in the region.

Valve Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries market include Exide Technologies, Panasonic Storage Battery Co., Ltd., Power-Sonic Europe Ltd, GS Battery (U.S.A.) Inc., B.B Battery Co., Ltd, Century Yuasa, Vision Group, Storage Battery System LCC, EnerSys, MCA Battery Manufacture Co., Ltd, and Leoch International Technology Limited Inc.

