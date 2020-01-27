Vector Control Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

Vector control is a method to eradicate or limit birds, mammals, insects, and arthropods that transfer disease pathogens. A common type of vector control is mosquito control that uses a variety of strategies. Various human diseases are spread by vectors. Infections, for which there is no useful cure, such as dengue fever, West Nile virus, and Zika virus, are spread through vectors. In these cases, vector control is the only method of protecting the human population.

The vector control market is driven by factors such as an increase in incidence of vector-borne diseases, growing knowledge about vector control methods among well-known organizations such as the WHO and CropLife International, and the high effectiveness of chemical-based vector control services and products. Moreover, the market is projected to expand, owing to a rise in awareness about health issues created by vectors. However, long approval procedure and lack of uniform procedures for testing the use of vector control are anticipated to restrain the vector control market during the forecast period. A rise in the adoption of the physical method of vector control is expected to offer an opportunity to the vector control market in the near future.

The global vector control market can be segmented based on control method, end-user, vector, and region. In terms of control method, the vector control market can be classified into physical & mechanical method, chemical method, and biological control method. The chemical control method segment can be further divided into microbial, predators, and botanicals. Chemical control is a highly adopted method due to its ability to remove disease-causing adult mosquitoes and the larvae of such dangerous mosquitoes.

The biological control method segment can be further divided into pyrethroids, fipronil, organophosphates, and larvicides. Based on vector, the vector control market can be categorized into insects, rodents, and others. In terms of end-user, the vector control market can be classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

In terms of region, the global vector control market can be categorized into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America is further divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe has been categorized into the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa has been classified into GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America has been segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

