Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market to Rise at a CAGR of 4% During 2018-2026

Moreover, surge in adoption of technologically advanced products fuels the growth of the global market. North America dominated the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in 2017 and is expected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of vertebral compression fracture (VCF), increase in the geriatric population, and availability of well-established health care infrastructure. Asia Pacific is a potential market for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. The market in the region is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Hospitals to be Promising Segment

In terms of end-user, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been bifurcated into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment held major market share in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share by 2026. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Hospitals is a more promising segment due to better infrastructure facilities in developed countries, rise in preference among patients, and better reimbursement scenario by hospitals through Medicare and Medicaid facilities for inpatients.

Rise in Geriatric Population and Increase in Incidence of Accident, Sports, and Adventure Injuries to Drive Market

Increase in the geriatric population that requires spine surgeries is a major factor fueling the growth of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. This geriatric population is more prone to orthopedic diseases. With progression of age, cartilages become more prone to strain due to lack of calcium. This increases the chances of bone loss and fracture among the geriatric population.

According to United Nations data 2017, there are an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, accounting for 13% of the global population. Accidents during sports, driving, and adventure could cause spinal injury. This drives the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Database 2018, an estimated 6% of new spinal cord injury cases were recorded in the U.S., and among these nearly 38% were due to vehicle accidents and 8% due to sports injury. Moreover, surge in adoption rate of technologically advanced products in spine fracture treatment propels the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

Kyphoplasty to be Highly Lucrative and Dominant Segment

The kyphoplasty segment dominated the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in 2017 and is projected to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market by 2026. The kyphoplasty segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. It is likely to be a highly lucrative segment during the forecast period owing to increase in awareness about the procedure and advantages it offers such as better pain relief and better height restoration.

