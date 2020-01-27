Yogurt Buds Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2019 – 2027

The healthy halo image of yogurt tied with the organoleptic properties make yogurt and yogurt-derived products one of the most desirable and cherished ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Yogurt buds are concentrated dairy-derived powder that is obtained after the processing of fresh and cultured milk. Yogurt buds are concentrates processed with yogurt fat by enzymatic modification. Yogurt buds have tangy base notes and cultured yogurt-like middle note. Yogurt buds are widely used in the food and beverage industry to enhance the sensorial, aesthetic, and nutritional appeal of various food products.

The use of yogurt buds in the food and beverage processing industry is extensive and not restricted to a specific type of product. Yogurt buds not only used for flavor masking and flavor enhancement of the product; instead, it is also used to add-on nutritional value to the end product. Yogurt buds have a high nutrient composition, which makes its addition to food products irreplaceable.

The increased shelf life of yogurt buds is an additional benefit as compared to that of yogurt. The use of yogurt buds is also growing among foodservice providers. Yogurt buds are being used in the bakery industry as a sprinkler or as a filling for food products. Besides, increasing demand for dairy-derived and artificial flavors in various sectors is anticipated to boost the demand for yogurt buds over the forecast period.

Rising population and changing dietary patterns of the consumers are creating a strong market position for the dairy industry. The growing dairy sector is considered to be the critical factor driving the growth for yogurt buds over the forecast period. Besides, growing urbanization, increasing purchasing power, and improving living standards are making consumers shift towards food products which have both sensorial appeal and nourishing values.

Yogurt buds are a dairy-derived concentrated powder which is used in the food and beverage industry to add flavor and nutritional qualities to the end products and hence is witnessing strong demand. The second driver backing the growing demand for yogurt buds is the innovation in the food and beverage industry. The increasing research and development activities and growing innovation in the food and beverage industry are leading to the development of new ingredients, formulations, and products. The new products and growing food and beverage capabilities are providing growth prospects for yogurt buds over the forecast years.

Increasing health and wellness consciousness among boomers and millennials is pushing manufacturers to offer products that not only are tasteful but are also health benefiting. The health benefits associated with yogurt has led manufacturers to incorporate yogurt-derived powder called yogurt buds in their formulations. This is further boosting the growth of yogurt buds in the near future.

