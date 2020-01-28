Activewear is useful apparel which improves the performance of athletes or participants during physical fitness or sports activities. These type of apparel has been designed for various purpose such as workout, sports, and other activates which are different apparel as compare to regular clothes. Furthermore, a range of activewear are helpful in avoiding muscle sprains and other muscle-related or ligament injuries, due to the proper support and adequate fitting provided by these apparel.

Substantial rise in disposable income and an increasing fitness oriented population are adding to the progress of the global activewear market. Rising interest in taking part in physical activities is driving the demand for activewear. However, increasing counterfeit and cheap quality products has led to quality & safety issues, harming brand names of key and well established market players. However, players are expanding their distribution channels to boost sales. As a result, the activewear market is projected to witness growth in adoption of these products.

The global activewear market can be bifurcated in terms of product type, material type, end- user, age group, category type, distribution channel, and region. According to product type, the market can be segregated into top activewear, bottom activewear, innerwear, swimwear, and outerwear. Bottom activewear includes shorts, sweatpants, skirts, yoga pants & leggings. Based on material type, the market can be segregated into nylon, polyester, cotton, neoprene, polypropylene, and spandex. In terms of end-user, the activewear market is divided into men, women, and kids. Based on age group, the market is segmented as 1 – 15 years, 16 – 30 years, 31 – 44 years, 45 – 64 years, and more than 65 years. According to category type, the activewear market is divided into economic activewear products and premium activewear products. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel. Online distribution channel includes e-tailer websites and company websites. The offline distribution channel consists of retail stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, and direct selling. The activewear market is dominated by offline channels; however, online channels are expected to change the current purchasing scenario during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global activewear market is segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the activewear market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the activewear market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America activewear market is segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. North America region is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a faster growth rate during the forecast period due to rising concerns regarding wellness & health and increase in contribution of youth in athletic and sports activities.

Major companies functioning in the global activewear market includes Adidas America Inc., ASICS America Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, DICK’S Sporting Goods, The Gap Inc., Nike, Inc., The North Face, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., 2XU Pty Ltd., 361 Degrees International Limited, Vie Active, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Fashion Nova, and Forever21 Inc. Key players in the activewear market are anticipated to observe growing demand for activewear throughout the forecast years due to the key players introducing latest activewear products that are projected to encourage customers and inspire them to spend more on their activewear products. Key players are focusing on expansions, acquisitions, and collaborations with new startup companies as their key strategy to increase substantial market share. Additionally, the activewear market is estimated to experience the trend of manufacturing new products with eye-catching packaging and investing more on promotion of products.

