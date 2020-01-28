Airbag Fabric Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2025

density, and fatigue resistance.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/airbag-fabric-market.html

The airbag fabric market is primarily driven by automotive sales and is largely depends on the production of vehicles. Rising consumer demand for cars and vehicles due to easy available finance options and increasing disposable income are indirectly driving the demand for airbag fabrics. The global sales of automobiles in 2016 was 93.85 million units, which was 4.7% higher than 2015. Such noticeable growth is anticipated to propel the demand for airbag fabrics in the near future.

Along with automotive, aerospace is also a small but emerging application. Unlike automobile airbags, airbags used in aircrafts are located near the seatbelts, as a safety measure to protect an aircraft’s passengers in case of a crash landing. Moreover, evacuation slides, which work on a similar technology, are also incorporated in an aircraft. The fabric does not have any direct substitutes, as no alternative technology has been developed to replace the airbags.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35126

Key players operating in the global airbag fabric market include Robert Bosch GMBH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Takata Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Autoliv, Inc., Trw Automotive, and Toray Industries, Inc.