Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends And Competitive Analysis 2024

Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. It is concentrically stranded conductor with one or more layers of hard drawn 1350-H19 aluminium wire on galvanized steel wire core. The core can be single wire or stranded depending on the size. Steel core wire is available in ACSR, ACSR/TW or ACSR/AW for corrosion protection. Additional corrosion protection is available through the application of grease to the core or infusion of the completed conductor with grease.

Top Companies in the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market: Nexans, Southwire Company, General Cable, Apar Industries, Hengtong Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, LS Cable, Tongda Cable, Hanhe Cable, Saudi Cable Company, K M Cables & Conductors.

The worldwide market for Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 3160 million US$ in 2024, from 2980 million US$ in 2019

Scope of the Report:

Offshore windfarms, high voltage direct current links, and grid interconnections are the major drivers of the ACSR market. Increasing need for grid interconnections is resulting in rising investments in the new submarine and underground cables & accessories market over overhead transmission lines.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for ACSR among other regions studied in this report, and will continue to dominate the ACSR market. China is leading the regional ACSR market, whereas other global key markets include the U.S., India, Germany, U.K., Brazil, and Egypt. The manufacturers and service providers in Asia-Pacific are focusing and creating huge prospects in this service industry. Also, governments, private producers & service providers, and cables & accessories manufacturers are continuously trying to integrate their existing technologies and develop new ones extensively to increase the capacity of high voltage transmission and reduce the impact of high voltage transmission near residential areas. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of ACSR. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin

GLOBAL ALUMINIUM CONDUCTOR STEEL-REINFORCED CABLE (ACSR) MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market on the basis of Types as follows:

ACSR _ Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/AW _ Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced

ACSR/TW _ Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is segmented into:

Bare overhead transmission conductor

Primary and secondary distribution conductor

Messenger support

Others

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

– Quantitative market information and forecast for the global Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) industry, segmented by type, end use and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) to 2024.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024.

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING:

– Product Development/Innovation: Product portfolios of the top players in the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market.

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) products across geographies.

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, recent developments, and investments in the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market.

Finally, Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

