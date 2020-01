Amifostine Market Analysis, Size, Status and Forecasts 2019 to 2024

The report Amifostine Market provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategies and competitive analysis of Market. It provides the Amifostine industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. This study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The worldwide market for Amifostine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 54 million US$ in 2024, from 48 million US$ in 2019

Top Companies in the Global Amifostine Market: Clinigen Group, Sun Pharmaceutical, Taj Pharmaceuticals, Merro Pharmaceutical, Luye Pharma, Mingren Pharma.

Amifostine (Ethiofos) is a cytoprotective adjuvant used in cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy involving DNA-binding chemotherapeutic agents. It is marketed by Clinigen Group under the trade name Ethyol.

GLOBAL AMIFOSTINE MARKET SPLIT BY PRODUCT TYPE AND APPLICATIONS:

The report segments the Global Amifostine Market on the basis of Types as follows:

400mg/Dose

500mg/Dose

On the basis of Application/End-Users , the Global Amifostine market is segmented into:

Head and Neck Cancer Adjuvant Therapy

Others

Scope of the Report:

Amifostine is a pro-drug which is activated to the free thiol metabolite at the tissue site. The thiol metabolite is responsible for most of the cytoprotective and radioprotective properties of amifostine. It is readily taken up by cells where it binds to and detoxifies reactive metabolites of platinum and alkylating agents as well as scavenges free radicals. Other possible effects include inhibition of apoptosis, alteration of gene expression and modification of enzyme activity. Healthy cells are preferentially protected because amifostine and metabolites are present in healthy cells at 100-fold greater concentrations than in tumour cells.

Consumption of amifostine mainly concentrates in North America. In 2016, the region consumed 780 K Unit, holding about 52% market share globally. The follower is Asia-Pacific, with about 41% consumption share.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS FOR MARKET:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Amifostine market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

– Quantitative market information and forecast for the global Amifostine industry, segmented by type, end use and geographic region.

– Expert analysis of the key technological, demographic, economic and regulatory factors driving growth in Amifostine to 2024.

– Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

– Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2024.

THE REPORT PROVIDES INSIGHTS ON THE FOLLOWING:

– Product Development/Innovation: Product portfolios of the top players in the Amifostine market. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the Amifostine Market.

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the Amifostine market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the market for various Amifostine products across geographies.

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, recent developments, and investments in the Amifostine market.

Finally, Amifostine Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Amifostine industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

