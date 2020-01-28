Antifreeze Admixtures Market – Increasing Demand with Leading player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2025

Antifreeze admixtures are a type of protective admixtures that provide protection at temperatures as low as -15 oC. These antifreeze admixtures are available either in powder or liquid form in the market. These admixtures improve workability of concrete without air entrainment; therefore, they are used to produce high-quality concrete in cold weather conditions. Antifreeze admixtures aid in stabilizing microscopic air bubbles in concrete and further improve concrete’s resistance to surface scaling caused by certain chemicals. The building & construction industry is a key end-user of the antifreeze admixture market. Antifreeze admixtures are widely used in various applications such as joints in precast concrete structures and repair of dams, tunnels, and foundations.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antifreeze-admixtures-market.html

Based on chemical agent, the global antifreeze admixtures market can be segmented into calcium chloride, sodium chloride, sodium nitrate, calcium nitrate, potassium carbonate, ethylene glycol, and sodium formate. Demand for sodium nitrate is expected to increase in the near future due to its excellent performance in lowering the freezing temperature. Demand for calcium chloride and sodium chloride is expected to increase moderately during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the antifreeze admixtures market can be segregated into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure Residential is a highly lucrative application segment of the market. Rise in urbanization in emerging countries such as India and China expected to boost the demand for residential complexes and in turn the demand for antifreeze admixtures in the residential segment.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35153

Key players operating in the global antifreeze admixture market include BASF SE, Arkema SA, Ashland Inc., Fosroc International Limited, Mapie S.p.A, Pidilite Industries, RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Company, and W.R. Grace & Company.