Antifreeze Agents for Oil & Gas Market – Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2025 | TMR

Antifreeze agents are used in oil & gas, automobiles, and heat exchangers in order to enable the heat transfer process even in cold weather conditions. Antifreeze agents are mixed in the water up to certain proportion. This mixture is commonly known as antifreeze coolant. Chemicals predominantly used as antifreeze agents for oil & gas include propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, methanol, and glycerol. Chemicals used in the manufacturing of anti-freeze agents are toxic in nature and are derived from conventional energy sources. These chemicals are not eco-friendly, due to which, efforts are being made to develop chemicals such as propylene glycol from renewable sources or materials such as corn, stover, oil bearing crops, and other bio-based resources.

Based on product type, antifreeze agents can be segregated into propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, methanol, and glycerol. Ethylene glycol and propylene glycol are used on a large scale in oil & gas industry. Recycled ethylene glycol is manufactured from processes such as distillation, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange. It is gradually making its mark in the market as an oil and gas coolant. Research activities are underway in order to explore opportunities in utilization of 1,3 Propanediol and glycerin in the development of coolant-based fluid. Ethylene glycol is also known as ethylene alcohol, glycol, and clycol alcohol. It is primarily used in natural gas pipelines.

These pipelines are usually used under the sea where the temperature is extremely low. During this process even salt water corrodes the pipelines. Ethylene glycol has natural anti-freezing properties which help in preventing blockages from freezing temperatures and in providing protection against corrosion. Ethylene glycol is also used in other applications such as fabrics, automotive, and packaging due to its exceptional anti-freezing properties. Ethylene glycol, when ingested, is hazardous to health, however, it is non-toxic for temporary skin contact.

Major players operating in the global market are POLOGY CHEMICAL PLANT COAGULANT ALC, Maychem Srl, Chemiteq Limited, BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Lukoil, Petronas, BASF SE, Cummins Inc, Motul S.A.. These companies hold a significant share of the market. Thus, the antifreeze agents for oil & gas market experiences intense competition.