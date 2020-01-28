Atrial Flutter Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

Atrial Flutter Market: Overview

Atrial flutter refers to abnormal rhythm of heart. It is marked with atrial rates of around 240 to 400 beats every minute and blockage in the node of atrioventricular. Atrioventricular node takes control of the heart rate and is considered to be one of the significant elements of the system of cardiac conduction. Atrial flutter results in irregular electrical impulse of the heart thereby leading to disorganized contraction in parts of human heart and inability to pump the needed amount of blood. The general and common reasons for atrial flutter comprise hypertension, coronary heart disease, too much of alcohol consumption, sick sinus syndrome, heart bypass surgery, heart valve disease, and overactive thyroid gland.

Considering the international vendor landscape, the world market for atrial flutter can be considered as moderately fragmented and the market players focus on strategically important partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

Atrial Flutter Market: Trends and Opportunities

Increase in the number of people with various common diseases like obesity and diabetes are anticipated to fuel the world market for atrial flutter over the period of forecast. Rise in the prevalence of many different types of heart diseases like stroke, heart attack, and congestive heart failure are also anticipated to propel the said market. In accordance with the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death across the globe. More people die every year from cardiovascular diseases than from any other type of disease. Cardiovascular diseases have been responsible for around 17.7 million deaths in the year 2015, thereby representing around 31% of the total deaths across the globe. Out of all of these deaths, around 7.4 million were owing to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million owing to stroke.

The international market for atrial flutter can be categorized on the basis of type, end-user, treatment type, and region. Taking the category of type into consideration, the said market has been segmented into atypical atrial flutter, incisional atrial re-entry, reverse typical atrial flutter, typical atrial flutter, and left atrial flutter. On the basis of end-user, the said market can be further segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, electrophysiology labs, hospitals, and others. Based on the type of treatment, the world market for atrial flutter market can be classified into surgical treatment, acute treatment, anticoagulant treatment, catheter ablation treatment, and others.

Atrial Flutter Market: Geography

In terms of geography, the world market for atrial flutter market could be categorized into Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The region of North America has been the leading region for the said world market in the year 2016, due to the rising prevalence of heart diseases. In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease has been held accountable for around 610,000 deaths in the U.S. every year i.e. 1 in every 4 deaths. Coronary heart disease (CHD) has been the most common kind of heart disease and it held responsible for around 370,000 deaths per year.

Europe is anticipated to be the second biggest market while taking revenue into consideration. The market in the European region is likely to be fuelled by the rise in the adoption of advanced infrastructure, technologically advanced products, increased occurrences of obesity and hypertension, and advanced health care facilities. Asia Pacific is expected to register robust growth rate from the year 2017 to the year 2025 owing to various factors like aging patient population and rise in disposable income. In accordance with the United Nations ESCAP, the region of Asia Pacific has been home to around 60% of the world’s total geriatric population which is defined as people are 60 years or older.

Atrial Flutter Market: Company Profiling

The prominent market participants who have been operating in the world market for atrial flutter market comprise names such as Medtronic, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

