Automated Infrastructure Management System Market Size, Revenue, Status and Forecast 2026

Automated infrastructure management systems help to monitor a data center or a similar facility without any manual intervention. These systems enable enterprises to automate the documentation of network cabling infrastructure in the data center, commercial building, or central office. These systems consist of hardware and software components which analyze the connectivity across the entire network. Automated infrastructure management systems are often used to streamline monitoring and provisioning of network connectivity and gather real-time notification and updates related to the state of the infrastructure. With the real time tracking and provisioning of cabling infrastructure, an automated infrastructure management system enables users and managers to identify and eliminate potential threats.

Automated infrastructure management systems also ensure IT infrastructure wellbeing by fixing network issues and reducing network infrastructure downtime. Several companies are offering cloud-based solutions for automated infrastructure to enhance the agility and efficiency of IT infrastructure. Currently, automated infrastructure management system providers are offering a single platform to users which enable additional features such as automated mapping, configuration, and monitoring of IT infrastructure.

The rising deployment and maintenance cost and complexity of cabling infrastructure is one of the major driving factors for the automated infrastructure management system. A large number of small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises are emphasizing on deployment of these systems as they offer cost effective and efficient solutions for monitoring and maintenance of IT infrastructure. Enterprises are adopting an automated infrastructure management system in order to attain real-time infrastructure monitoring and performance management. This is likely to contribute to the growth of the overall automated infrastructure management system market over the forecast period.

Additionally, growing emphasize of enterprises on enhanced and efficient fault identification, process control, traceability, energy management, integration process automation, and asset management is projected to boost the demand for automated infrastructure management systems around the globe. However, low awareness of these solutions and high capital investment required for deployment of automated infrastructure management systems are some of the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the automated infrastructure management system market in near-term. However, increasing IT spending across the world is projected to offer prominent opportunities for the automated infrastructure management system market during the forecast period.

The global automated infrastructure management system market can be fragmented based on component, enterprise size, application, end-use industry, and geography. In terms of component, the automated infrastructure management system market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. Among these segments, software segment can be further sub-segmented into cloud-based and on- premise software, while the services segment can be sub-segmented into professional services and managed or outsourced services. By enterprise size, the automated infrastructure management system market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises (SME’s) and large enterprises.

Growing awareness about automated infrastructure management systems around the globe has led to strong presence of domestic and international players in the automated infrastructure management system market. Some of the key players operating in the automated infrastructure management system market are Anixter, Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CommScope, Inc., CSS Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Miller Critical Infrastructure Solutions, Nexans Network Solutions NV, PagerDuty, Inc. and Reksoft.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

