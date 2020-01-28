Automatic Lift Gates Market Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027

Automatic lift gates are an upgraded version of the mechanical or conventional lift gates used in vehicles. Automatic lift gates are used vehicles to load and unload moderate to heavy loads in vehicles. These lift gates can be button operated, sensor operated, or operated remotely. This provides easy, safe, and efficient ways to load and unload vehicle with minimal human efforts. The lift gate comprises electronic actuators that hydraulically lift the racks used for the lift gates.

The global automatic lift gates market is expected to expand owing to the increasing adoption of mobility and advanced technologies in the automotive industry. Rise in demand and adoption of improved and advance technology vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automatic lift gates. Rise in deployment of safety systems in automobiles is also projected to drive the incorporation of automatic lift gates in the next few years. Automatic lift gates can be operated single handedly, as their operation is triggered with the help of gestures, tap, or push-button. Lift gates differ from power tailgates as lift gates are pulled up, while the tailgates drop downwards.

Global Automatic Lift Gates Market – Competitive Landscape

MAXON Lift Corp

MAXON Lift Corp was founded in 1957, and is presently based in Santa Fe Springs, California, U.S. The company specializes in providing lift gates across North America and Latin America. The company offers various types of lift gates such as light weight lift gates, rail lift, and conventional lift gates.

Anthony Liftgates, Inc

Anthony Liftgates, Inc. founded in 1941 and presently based in Pontiac, Illinois, U.S., engages in the manufacture of lift gates for trucks and pickups. The company manufactures lift gates that enable the loading and unloading of moderate and heavy loads in vehicles with the help of electric motors.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

