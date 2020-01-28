Automotive Door Panels & Modules Market Trends, Share, Scope, and Research Insights by 2027

Automotive Door Panels & Modules: Introduction

Rise in demand for NHV (noise, vibration, harshness) control and demand from OEM automakers to deliver style and comfort to the consumers are factors driving the global automotive door panels & modules market

Automotive door panels and modules serve as an intermediate or interface between the car interior and the working of the door. Door panels and modules are an integral part, as they offer safety to the occupant, and functionality and aesthetics in the vehicle.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Automotive Door Panels & Modules Market

Rise in global vehicle production particularly in developing countries is expected to boost the automotive door panel & module market. China, India, Mexico, and Brazil are emerging as production hubs for automobiles. Low labor cost and rise in domestic demand have spurred vehicle production in these countries, thereby boosting the automotive door panels & modules market growth.

Functionality requirements, such as lock and mirror heating, switch panel illumination, and entrance light, among others, are expected to fuel market growth. Luxury and premium cars are being equipped with door panels and modules of advanced features. Additionally, rising competition among automakers and growth in consumer demand for product performance are anticipated to fuel the automotive door panels & modules market.

Scissors/Gullwing Doors Segment to Witness Growth

Luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles have recorded growth in sales. China is fast emerging as the leading country in luxury vehicle sales, owing to the growth in consumer income. Revival of the economy of Europe and North America is fueling the demand for luxury vehicles, thereby boosting the growth of gullwing/scissor doors. Front hinged and rear hinged door type segments together holds a dominating share of the global automotive door panels & modules market.

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Lead Automotive Door Panels & Modules Market

Passenger vehicle segment held the largest share of the automotive door panels & modules market in 2018, owing to their high production. The light commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness significant expansion with increase in demand in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Aftermarket Segment to Hold Leading Share of Global Automotive Door Panels & Modules Market

Aftermarket segment held the leading share of the global market due to the demand rising from accidental replacement of door panels. Rise in traffic congestion and increase in number of on-road vehicles have spurred the aftermarket demand for automotive door panels & modules.

Asia Pacific to Lead Global Automotive Door Panels & Modules Market

In terms of region, the global automotive door panels & modules market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific leads the global automotive door panels & modules market, owing to the high production of vehicles in China, India, and Japan. The automotive industry in China and India have witnessed significant expansion with foreign automakers shifting their manufacturing units in these countries and rise in domestic demand.

Latin America automotive door panels & modules market is anticipated to grow at a high rate due to investments in production facilities and expansion projects by automakers that are underway in Mexico and Brazil

This market in Europe and North America is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. However, it may be hampered due to Brexit and China-U.S. trade war.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global automotive door panels & modules market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Gropo Antolin

Continental AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Coburg

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Kasai Kogyo

TS Tech

