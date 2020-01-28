Automotive Electric Actuators Market Size, Production, Demand and Industry Forecast 2025

This Automotive Electric Actuators Market study offers a comprehensive, analysis on the Automotive Electric Actuators market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Automotive Electric Actuators market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

An actuator is a component of a machine that is responsible for moving or controlling a mechanism or system.

The worldwide market for Automotive Electric Actuators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 4400 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019

Report includes top leading companies Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle

Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market, By Type

Throttle Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator

Brake Actuator

Body

Others

Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market, By Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

Scope of the Report:

The global production of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is North America, in short, the Automotive Electric Actuators is mainly produced in developed countries;

The global consumption of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 82 M Unit in 2016; Europe is still the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 30 M Unit; North America is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 23.5 M Unit, the market share is about 29%;

The average price of Automotive Electric Actuators is about 26 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 23.5%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Automotive Electric Actuators will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

Key manufacturers in these regions are Bosch, Denso, Delphi, Magna, Continental, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hitachi, Hella, Mahle. Bosch is the largest player with market share of 19% followed by Denso sharing 19% of the market. In the future, more and more companies will enter the market

The objectives of the report

-Determining and projecting the size of the Automotive Electric Actuators market, with respect to material, product, application, barrier strength, and regional markets, over a five-year period ranging from 2019 to 2024.

-Identifying attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions.

-Analyzing the demand-side factors based on the impact of macro and microeconomic factors on the market and shifts in demand patterns across different subsegments and regions.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Automotive Electric Actuators Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Electric Actuators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Electric Actuators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Electric Actuators in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive Electric Actuators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive Electric Actuators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive Electric Actuators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Electric Actuators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Electric Actuators are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2024

