Bevacizumab Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2025

Cancer is a disease which involves uncontrolled cell growth which also has potential to metastasize/spread to other parts of the body. Cancer can be malignant or benign. Benign tumors generally do not spread to other parts of the body. Malignant tumors metastasize to the other parts of the body. Usual signs and symptoms of cancer are change in bowel movements, abnormal bleeding, unexplained weight loss, prolonged cough etc. Cancer is swiftly becoming a global burden. According to 2015s, report by American Cancer Society, one in eight deaths globally is due to cancer. Research findings suggests that lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancers of all types. It also has one of the highest mortality rates amongst men as well as women. In lung cancer, cells in the lungs start to grow disorderly as they become abnormal. As more malignant cells develop, they start to spread to other parts of the body.

All cancers are severely linked with intake of junk food, physical inactivity, HIV infection, tobacco, chronic infections, and other hereditary family history. It was found that decrease in active & passive smoking leads to significant decrease in incidence of cancers. Bevacizumab is a popular drug used for the treatment of different types of cancer and few eye infections. Bevacizumab is also known by its brand names Avastin and Mvasi. Avastin is used to treat different types of cancer.

Bevacizumab drug targets a cancer cell protein named as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). The protein vascular endothelial growth factor’s (VEGF) main function is to support cancer blood vessels to grow i.e. it takes care of the nutritional requirements of the cancer. All types of cancer need regular blood supply to persist and to grow. Bevacizumab obstructs the mechanism of this protein and this stops the cancer from growing blood vessels. This type of treatment which restricts the expansion of the blood supply are termed as anti-angiogenesis treatments.

The global Bevacizumab market is estimated to grow rapidly in the coming years. Some of the factors supporting the growth of the Bevacizumab market are rise in number of people suffering from small cell lung cancers, and increased adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, specifically in developing and developed countries which leads to change in eating, sleeping habits. Increase in demand for personalized medicines, platinum based chemotherapies, targeted therapies, and better diagnostic facilities are likely to have a positive impact on the global Bevacizumab market. Additionally, increase in government initiatives and rise in healthcare awareness are some of the factors which drive the growth of the global Bevacizumab market. Conversely, side effects of cancer therapies & drugs, and rise in cost of treatment may hinder the growth of the Bevacizumab market.

The global Bevacizumab market is divided in terms of applications and end users. By applications, Bevacizumab market is divided into cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, Glioblastoma, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, renal cell carcinoma and others. By end user, the Bevacizumab market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and others.

In terms of region, the global Bevacizumab market is categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Regionally, North America is predicted to lead the Bevacizumab market. Some of the reasons for its dominance are advanced healthcare set ups guided by reimbursement policies, increase in healthcare awareness amongst people about early diagnosis, adoption of new techniques, and presence of key players. After North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the Bevacizumab market. Important reasons for this are rise in aging population, improvement in government funding, presence of rapidly developing economies like China, India, and Singapore etc.

Some of the key players in the global Bevacizumab market are Genentech, Amgen, Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG etc.

