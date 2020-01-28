Bipolar Electrosurgery Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

Electrosurgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which radiofrequency (RF) alternating current is used to increase intracellular temperature. Increase in the tissue temperature leads to cell desiccation or vaporization. This results into cutting or coagulation of tissue. Electrodessication is primarily used to block lumen-containing structures, or to remove big unwanted tissue such as soft tissue neoplasms. Protein coagulation is done to achieve hemostasis as well. The term electrosurgery is often used interchangeably with electrocautery which is not correct and it is important to know that both the procedures are different. Electrocautery depends on the use of direct current (unidirectional electron flow) in which the destruction or denaturation of tissue is achieved by passive heat transfer instrument and the current does not enter patient’s body.

Electrosurgery uses alternating current including the patient’s body in the electrical circuit. This circuit consists of a specially controlled electrosurgical generator, active electrode, patient, and return electrode. The operating table, medical staff, and special equipment act as ground source diminishing risk of electrocution. The electrosurgery process is segmented into two types: monopolar and bipolar. In bipolar electrosurgery, both the active electrode and return electrode are attached at the same surgical site, limiting the electrical circuit to the tissue of interest. Monopolar electrosurgery is commonly used surgery type; however, higher risks associated with it including tissue stimulation, accidental burns, and current fluctuation are shifting clinicians’ interest toward bipolar electrosurgery.

The global bipolar electrosurgery market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to a number of factors. Technical improvements in electrosurgery devices, increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in number of surgeries, and surge in number of ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to drive the global bipolar electrosurgery market. Moreover, technological advantages such as user-friendly interface, easy handling, reduced chances of infections, and faster patient recovery boost market growth. However, stringent regulatory standards, product recalls, lack of trained experts, and risks related with electrosurgery are likely to restrain the market.

The global bipolar electrosurgery market can be segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into generators, instruments, and accessories. The instruments segment can be sub-segmented into advanced vessel sealing instruments and bipolar forceps. Accessories include return electrodes, cords, cables, and adapters, foot switches, and carts. Based on application, the global bipolar electrosurgery market can be classified into general surgeries, urology, gynecology, orthopedic, cosmetic, cardiac, neurosurgery, dermatology, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals/clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global bipolar electrosurgery market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East T& Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the major share of the global market due to strong regional economics, superior health care infrastructure, and higher adoption rate of advanced technology.

The bipolar electrosurgery market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth, attributed to high awareness about technology advances coupled with increasing affordability and expenditure on healthcare services. Developing nations in Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increase in consciousness about innovative and minimally invasive surgical techniques, expanding economies, and rise in interest of foreign investors are the factors fuelling the market growth in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India in Asia Pacific are poised to be the most promising markets for bipolar electrosurgery in the near future.

Key players in the global bipolar electrosurgery market include Covidien plc (Medtronic), Ethicon, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific, Smith & Nephew plc, CONMED Corporation, ATMOS, Inc., and Bovie Medical Corporation.

