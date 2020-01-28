Brain Perfusion Scanners Market: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

A brain perfusion scan is a type of brain test that provides information about brain function by demonstrating the amount of blood taken up by the brain cells and measure perfusion in the brain. Measuring perfusion is important for identification and treatment of stroke, other blood vessel diseases of the brain and brain tumors. Brain perfusion scan, require a radiotracer and nonradioactive substance for scanning of the brain.

Factors such as, technological advancements in devices, increasing awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, the increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders and growing incidence of brain injuries are driving the Brain Perfusion Scanners Market. On the other hand, factors such as high cost of complex devices, shortage of trained professionals and concerns regarding the accuracy of diagnostic devices may hinder the growth of Brain perfusion scanners market. Some brain perfusion scan requires exposure you to radiation which increases the risk for cancer.

Brain Perfusion Scanners are used in different types of neurological indications such as Epilepsy, Dementia brain tumor, etc. According to WHO one billion peoples suffering from neurological disorders worldwide, 50 million suffer from epilepsy and 24 million from Alzheimer and 6.8 million people die every year as a result of neurological disorders. Brain perfusion takes only 60-75 second time to image the circulation in the brain. Some areas of the brain that are very active often show greater blood supply, so brain perfusion scanner also tracks these increase areas of the brain where blood supply is high and according to that a patient get treated.

Geographically the Brain perfusion scanners market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, and MEA region. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is highly used in brain diffusion scan followed by CT scan. MRI uses magnets and radio waves that show clearer images of brain tissue whereas CT scans used specialized kind of X-ray. Diffusion MRI measures molecular water motion in the tissue, showing where water diffusion is restricted and the cause of brain damage. According to American Academy of Neurology, the guidelines found in MRI scans are more accurately detect lesions from stroke and helped to identify the severity of stroke and other medical conditions.

Request a PDF Brochure of Brain Perfusion Scanners Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15245

North America dominates the Brain perfusion scanners market due to, the presence of strong sales and distribution network, rising incidence of various neurological disorders, government initiatives, technological advancements in the field of neurosciences and availability of insurance coverage for brain monitoring techniques. According to American Academy of Neurology, Stroke is the third leading cause of death in the United States. 5.4 million Americans are currently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and will triple to 16 million by the year 2050. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia Pacific region expected to be a third largest market globally due to technological innovation, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing insurance coverage will fuel the overall brain perfusion scanners market.

Request for a Discount on Brain Perfusion Scanners Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=15245

Some major companies in the Brain perfusion scanners market are General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., NeuroLogica Corp., Neusoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Corporation, InfraScan, Inc., Medtronic Inc. among other significant players worldwide. Technological development is the key strategy among key players, for instance, Philips lunched Ingenia 3.0T MRI Scanner in 2015, first-ever digital broadband MR system.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets