Brewery Defoamer Market – Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors 2025 | TMR

A defoamer is an anti-foaming agent that reduces or hinders the formation of a foam. The formation of foam in the application system defects the surface coatings and prevent the efficient filling of containers. A defoamer is majorly used for industrial process liquids to reduce the foam. Brewery defoamer is a defoamer that is used in the brewery industry to prevent forming of foams. In the brewery industry, anti-foaming agents are majorly added to the beer at the fermentation stage so that fermentation vessels may be filled to greater capacity, thus increasing production.

In the defoamer market beverages segment held average share across the globe. The segment is projected to account for around 16% of the total market. However, the segment is projected to rise at a steady pace during the forecast period due to the rise in standard of living in developing countries and increase in annual income of the population across the globe.

In terms of product type, the brewery defoamer market can be segmented into oil-based defoamer, powder defoamer, water-based defoamer, silicone-based defoamer, EO/PO-based defoamer, and others. The oil-based defoamer is a defoamer that has oil as a carrier. The oil can be either mineral oil, vegetable oil, or white oil. Silica is used as a carrier in powder defoamer. Water-based defoamer consists of oils and waxes dispersed in water. Here, water is the carrier. Silicone-based defoamer are polymers with silicon backbones.

Key players operating in the brewery defoamer market includes Dow Corning, GE Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Calvary Industries Inc., Hychem Inc.

