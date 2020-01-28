Cable Protection Pipes Market Sales Size Share Forecast 2027

Cable Protection Pipes: Introduction

Cable protection pipes are designed to protect cables used in underground installation or installation inside the buildings

These pipes are manufactured using polyethylene, high density polyethylene, and plastic material

These pipes are lightweight, cost efficient, easy to transport and assemble, and long lasting with low maintenance requirement

Cable protection pipes are of two types: flexible and rigid. Based on application requirement, suitable type of pipe is selected

Cable protection pipes are helpful to protect electrical cables, fiber optic cables, and telecommunication cables from damage

These pipes are used in aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, automotive, industrial, and other end-use industries

Rise in Demand for Cable Protection Pipes in Electrical Cable Network

In electrical network, flexible electrical conduits are increasingly used to protect electrical cable network from damages. These pipes are lightweight, long, and easily bendable for electrical wires and cables.

These pipes are significantly used in electricity boards, public works department, and residential applications

These pipes are easy to install, transport, and require minimum manpower for installation, owing to their lightweight. This is likely to increase the demand of cable protection pipes in electrical cable network, thereby driving the market.

Increase in Use of Cable Protection Pipes in Industrial Process

Industrial automation has emerged as an attractive sector for investments by organizations across the globe. Rise in automation of complex production systems has increased the demand for cable protection pipes as they help protect wires and cables used in industrial machines.

Cable protection pipes are rarely affected by temperature fluctuations and foreign impurities, such as water and dirt. This factor is also fueling the global cable protection pipes market.

IT & Telecommunications Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on end-use industry, the global cable protection pipes market can be segmented into aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunications, automotive, industrial, and others

In installation of fiber optic cables and telecom cables, protection pipes are increasingly used to protect the cable from mechanical or any other influence

Technological advancement in IT industry results in development of 5G technology. The popularity of 5G technology is rising across the globe among end-users. Demand of protection pipes in installation of optical fiber cable network is expected to increase, owing to their low cost, long lifespan, and minimum maintenance.

Rise in popularity of cable protection pipes in IT & telecommunication applications is expected to boost the growth of the market during forecast period

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets