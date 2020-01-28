Calcium Lignosulfonate Market -Shares, Strategies and Forecasts, Analysis and Overview By 2025 | TMR

Calcium Lignosulfonate Market: Overview

Lignosulfonates are one of the abundantly available wood chemicals. These are commonly obtained as by-products during the sulfite processing of wood pulp. Lignosulfonates are primarily anionic polyelectrolytes that are easily soluble in water. These are natural anionic surfactants with high molecular weight, and are primarily used in the ceramics, construction, chemicals, oil & gas, and animal feed additives industries.

Lignosulfonates are of various types, such as calcium lignosulfonate, sodium lignosulfonate, magnesium lignosulfonate, and ammonium lignosulfonate. Calcium lignosulfonate is an amorphous light-yellow-brown powder obtained from the sulfite pulping of softwood. It is soluble in water, however, practically insoluble in organic solvents.

Sodium and calcium salts are the commercially available types of lignosulfonates. Calcium lignosulfonate exhibits properties such as dispersing, binding, complexing, and emulsifying, that enable its usage as an additive in applications such as concrete admixture, animal feed, dust suppressant, agriculture chemicals, and oil well drilling muds, among others.

Calcium Lignosulfonate Market: Trends and Segmentation

Calcium lignosulfonate is employed in oil well drilling muds as reagents to control various parameters of drilling fluids. It is primarily used to control the viscosity of drilling mud and to facilitate oil recovery.

Calcium lignosulfonate is also used in the food industry as a carrier for the production of encapsulated fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K), carotenoids (e.g. β-carotene, β-apo-8’-carotenal, zeaxanthin, canthaxanthin, lutein, and lycopene), and other functional ingredients to facilitate their introduction to water-based foods.

Concrete admixtures and animal feed are the two key applications of calcium lignosulfonate. Calcium lignosulfonate plays the important role of water-reducing chemical in concrete admixtures. It typically possesses the capacity to reduce water by 8% to 12% in the form of plasticizer, and up to 25% in the modified form (superplasticizer grade). Calcium lignosulfonate is used as pellet binder in animal feed.

In the global market, countries such as South Africa, Russia, Germany, Sweden, the U.S., Canada, and China are some of the key exporters of calcium lignosulfonate. Companies such Borregaard LignoTech, Tembec Inc., Burgo Group S.p.A., and Sappi operate their production facilities in these countries.