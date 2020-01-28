CATV RF Amplifiers Market Analysis of Key Trends and Drivers Shaping Future Growth 2027

CATV RF Amplifier are used to boost radio frequencies emitted by CATV source such as a modulator rack or a cable headend. The most modern ones are single-ended and use push pull technology. The growing demands for amplifications of broadband signals are expected to drive this market. The growths of smart TVs, increasing demand for smarter content, and easy access to millions of channels are expected drive growth of the CATV RF amplifiers market. Some of the latest ones in the market can cover frequencies of 5-3000 MHZ, 45-1200 MHZ, and provide forward pathing as well. The key pain points in the market continue to be demand for high linearity and low distortion.

The growing demand for smart TVs, and content is expected to provide new opportunities for innovation in the CATV RF amplifiers market. Additionally, countries like China have already rolled out 5G technology to promise a major boost for the expansion of technologies like broadband. The approval of countries like Germany in theory, to adopt the 5G technology is expected to drive significant opportunities for players in the CATV RF amplifiers market.

Among latest research in the market, using controllers as RF detectors are gaining traction. By using the controller as an RF detector, the signal can be quantified better and provide avenues to measure the linearity and low distortion. The growing emphasis on the. Thanks, to growing demand for the equipment, and relative ease of manufacturing, the market continues to remain open to new players. The relatively low costs of investments in the market are expected to drive significant opportunities for new players as established players lag behind in reaching new regions. Due to the influx of digital marketing, it is also relatively easier to reach new customers and keep branding costs down to a minimum. The intense completion in the market is expected to open new opportunities for quality and innovative products in the near future.

CATV RF Amplifiers Market – Introduction

CATV RF amplifiers is normally used to enhance the signal strength from a CATV source. Further, CATV source may be modulator rack or cable head end. This amplifier is designed to provide high gain, excellent linearity, extremely low noise, and excellent return loss properties. It is used with various electronics equipment including, satellite TV (SATV), fiber to the home (FTTH cable TV, and others. Some leading manufacturers offering CATV RF amplifiers with features such as low power consumption, high linearity, compatible and single-ended and differential configuration, low noise, reduced harmonic distortion, and to increase the operational range. Furthermore, CATV RF amplifiers are made up of GaAs, Si, GaN, and other materials. Further, leading manufacturers focusing on technological advancement in CATV RF amplifiers.

CATV RF Amplifiers Market – Competitive Landscape

In May 2019, MACOM introduced MAAM-011251 CATV RF amplifier, it offers high gain, low noise and low distortion. Further, it expected to tune for narrow band applications up to 6 GHz. and 50 Ω wideband applications.

In June 2018, Qorvo Inc. announced the launch of QPA2212 It expected to offers good performance, efficiency, and linearity.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Founded in 1953, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The American technology company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of semiconductors. The company provides power management, digital processing, security, interface, analog products, and high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency.

Qorvo, Inc.

Incorporated in 1957, Qorvo, Inc is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, United States. The American multinational company possesses expertise in manufacturing radio-frequency systems and solutions for various application of broadband and wireless communication.

MACOM

Established in 1950, MACOM is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless, and satellite networks that cater to the needs of a large base of customers.

The company has a wide portfolio of more than 4,500 custom and standard devices including complete subsystems, passive and active components, switches and switch limiters, integrated circuits, power pallets and transistors, multi-chip modules (MCM), diodes, amplifiers, etc. Furthermore, the company serves to major sectors including telecomm, data centers, industrial, defense, and others.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Founded in 1965, Analog Devices, Inc.is based in Norwood, Massachusetts, United States. The U.S. based corporation possesses an expertise in the manufacturing of integrated circuits, software, algorithms, and subsystems. Furthermore, the company also provides power management and reference products, frequency and microwave ICs, data converter products radio, and other products. Further, company server to various sectors including to use for consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and other segments

Texas Instruments

Founded in 1951, Texas Instruments is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The American technology company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of semiconductors and a broad category of integrated circuits, embedded processors, and analog chips. The company possesses over 43,000 patents across the world and specializes in the production of multi-core processors, microcontrollers, calculators, education technology, and digital light processing technology.

