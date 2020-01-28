Ceramic Packing Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2023

Ceramics are ideal material for packing because they are chemically, biologically and electrically inert and may be fabricated with 3-D structures. Ceramic surface of ceramic packing generates thin film, which can promote mixing of liquid and vapor and generate pressure drop at the same time. Ceramic packing cost less than metal packing and provides superior performance and protection of products. Ceramics are excellent electrical insulators and are less costly because the base material can be pre-formed before firing, forming a hard barrier solid. Ceramic packing provides high reliability under the severest environmental conditions. The ceramic packing applications fall into two categories: single-chip and multichip packages.

Ceramic packing is suitable for fluctuating temperatures and is resistant to all kinds of inorganic acid, organic acid and solutions except for the hydrofluoric acid. Column ceramic packing or random ceramic packing is widely used in absorbing tower, drying tower and cooling tower in the petrochemical industries. Acid resistant ceramic packing rings are often used in chemical engineering, refineries, acid plants, oxygen plants, gas plants, steel plants and pharmaceutical plants. In addition, ceramic packings are used as linings of reaction vessel in cooling towers, washing towers, reclaiming towers, drying towers, desulphurization towers and absorbing towers. Furthermore, ceramic packing can be used as lining bricks in anti-corrosion channels and pools.

The growth in end-user industries such as electronics, medical and petrochemical is expected to increase demand for ceramic packing. In addition, increasing consumption of oil and gas in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to boost demand for ceramic packing. Furthermore, there has been a surge in the demand for electronics from China and India, two of the largest economies in Asia Pacific which is expected to increase demand for ceramic packing. However, stringent environmental legislations and fluctuating raw material prices could hamper the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is currently the fastest growing market for ceramic packing industry followed by Europe and North America. China and India are the fastest growing country markets in Asia Pacific due to presence of large number of end user industries. Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, Australia and New Zealand are other major consumers of ceramic packing in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America are saturated markets and expected to experience low to moderate growth. France, Germany and UK are major consumers of ceramic packing in Europe.

Large and medium sized chemical corporations dominate the ceramic packing market. Some of the key players in this market are Kyocera Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Pingxiang Dier Chemical Packing Co., Ltd. (China), Pingxiang Naike Chemical Industry Equipment Packing Co., Ltd.(China), Jiangxi Pingxiang Longfa Enterprise Co., Ltd.(China), NTK Technologies Inc (Japan), Devson Insulators Private Limited (India), National Porcelain Hitech Manufacturing Company (India), Sumitomo Metals and Alloys (Japan), Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Republic of Korea), LG Chemical Ltd.(Republic of Korea), BASF SE (Germany), Henkel Ag & Company (Germany), Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.(Japan), Alent Plc (UK), Mitsui High-Tec Inc. (Japan) and Les Poteries Malicornaises (France) among others. Companies are using aggressive marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. In addition, companies are expanding their presence in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America to increase their market share. Furthermore, companies are investing in research and development and collaborating with research institutes and end user industries to develop innovative ceramic packing technologies.

