Composite Release Liners Market -Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2025 | TMR

Composite release liners are primarily used to prevent materials from sticking together. They are highly preferred in the manufacture of composite and prepregs owing to their strength and high durability.

The global composite release liners market can be segmented based on backing type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of backing type, the composite release liners market can be divided into clay coated paper, super calendered paper, machine glazed kraft paper, polyolefin film, and others. Clay coated paper is expected to be the major segment of the composite release liners market during the forecast period owing to its beneficial properties such as high level of dimensional stability and high surface smoothness.

In terms of end-use industry, the composite release liners market can be classified into wind energy, marine, sports & leisure, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others. Aerospace & defense is anticipated to be the key segment of the market during the forecast period.

The composite release liners market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for composite release liners in the aerospace & defense industry. Composite release liners are extensively used in the manufacture of prepregs. Demand for prepregs has been constantly increasing in various end-use industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive. This is anticipated to boost the demand for composite release liners during the forecast period. Usage of composite release liners in the automotive industry is estimated to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global composite release liners market include Lintec Corporation, Loparex, Mondi, MUNKSJÖ OYJ, Wausau Paper, MPI Release, LLC, Sappi Limited, and Optimum Plastics.