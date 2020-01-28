Cultured Marble Market – Future Scope and Ongoing Market Development By 2025

Cultured stone is a blend of stone particles and resins that is combined with pigments to produce a wide range of colors and realistic, natural looking patterns. It consists of cultured marble, cultured granite, and cultured onyx. Cultured marble is a precise blend of polyester resin, catalyst, fillers, and pigments, thoroughly mixed and placed into open molds which are coated with a gelcoat. The gelcoat is especially formulated so as to produce a tough, durable, non-porous and shiny surface, resistant to chipping and scratching, and easy to maintain. Cultured stone is cast into molds to create specific pieces such as bathtubs, sinks, countertops, backsplashes, moldings and trim, shower walls, and shower pans.

The molds are lined with a special gelcoat that binds to the mixture, creating a hard and transparent surface. After the pieces are cured, they are removed from the molds and polished to shine or given a honed, matte finish, depending on the preference of the customer.

Cultured marble products are generally coated in the mold with a clear or colored gelcoat. The outer layer provides maximum strength to the bonded matrix. It also makes the product waterproof, durable, and resistant to chipping. Depending on the process used for finishing, gelcoat also provides a shiny surface to the final product that adds to its luster. Cultured marble is primarily used to create different kitchen and bathroom products.

It has several properties such as low maintenance cost, durability, and are also attractive, economical, and customizable in nature. Veining and patterns can be incorporated during the casting process, to create character, depth, and interest to the cultured marble products, which make them as beautiful as their natural counterparts.

Key manufacturers in the cultured marble market are Majestic Marble & Glass Co., Jubilee Company, Royal Baths Manufacturing Company, and VirginiaMarble Manufacturers, Inc.