Cyclohexane Market – Analysis and Research Report by Experts By 2025

Cyclohexane is a cycloalkane which is manufactured by catalytic hydrogenation of benzene. Cyclohexane is insoluble in water and colorless in nature. It is a key element employed in the manufacturing of caprolactum and adipic acid, which are intermediates for manufacturing nylon. Cyclohexane is used to produce cyclohexanone and cyclohexanol for precursor usage. There are two processes through which cyclohexane can be manufactured, viz., hydrogenation of benzene and cracking of natural gasoline. Cyclohexane can also be employed as a solvent in chemical synthesis and reaction diluents.

Cyclohexane is also utilized as a starting material for KA Oil and can be used as a substitute for benzene in some end-user applications. Cyclohexane is employed in various end-use industries such as paints & coating, automotive, textiles, construction, and thermoplastics.

In terms of application, the global cyclohexane market can be segmented into adipic acid, caprolactum, and others, which includes cyclohexane 1-2 diol and cyclohexanecarbolic acid. Caprolactum is anticipated to be a major application segment of the cyclohexane market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for nylon 6 in various end-use industries.

In terms of grade, the cyclohexane market can be segmented into reagent grade and industrial grade. Technology development coupled with rising investment in various end-use industries such as automotive, textile, and construction are expected to boost the demand for cyclohexane during the forecast period.

Additionally, the rising demand for high performance thermoplastics that incorporate nylon as a base material due to its characteristics features such as high tensile strength, low coefficient of friction, and friction to chemical, heat, and abrasion is anticipated to propel the demand for cyclohexane in the near future.

Key manufacturers operating in the cyclohexane market include Sunoco Chemicals, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Chemical, Cheveron Philips Chemical Company, and Huntsman Corporation.