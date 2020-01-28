DC/DC Switching Regulator Market Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2027

DC/DC switching regulator offers an electronic power supply that effectively connects the switching controller to transform electrical power. Like other power supplies, the switching mode power supply transmits energy from AC or DC source to DC charges when converting voltage features. In most portable devices, DC/DC switching regulators are commonly used. They produce separate controlled supply voltages within the same system board effectively for distinct sub-blocks. A typical system board can readily contain a lot of switching converters for any mobile device. High-efficiency DC/DC switching controller ICs produce less heat, consume less power and require less board room than other alternatives, allowing more robust operation and longer battery life. To move energy from input to output, switching regulator circuits use a power switch, an inducer, and a diode. DC/DC switching regulators not only regulate the supply, they also retain isolation between distinct blocks that share the same supply.

DC/DC Switching Regulator Market – Competitive Landscape

In February 2019, Diodes Incorporated launched a new AP6320x DC-DC power converter capable of lowering voltage from a power source by using high-speed switching circuits, inductors, condensers and resistors without the need to dissipate big quantities of energy.

In June 2019, Powerbox introduced three new series of 15-W, 20-W, and 30-W board mount DC/DC Switching Regulator for various medical applications. The modules ensure operator and patient safety and protection in medical applications.

In March 2019, Murata introduced the “IRS-Q12” brick DC-DC converter series incorporating sophisticated installation methods, 2250Vdc insulation with a fundamental insulation system, and industry-leading effectiveness with high reliability, safety characteristics, and optional packaging.

General Electric

Founded in 1892, Texas Instruments is headquartered in New York, the U.S. General Electric Co. manufactures and supplies LED lighting fixtures, lighting systems and lighting controls for residential, commercial, and professional lighting applications.

Ericsson

Incorporated in 1876, Ericsson is based in Sweden is networking and telecommunication company that offers services, software and infrastructure in information and communications technology for telecommunications operators, mobile and fixed broadband, operations and business support services, traditional telecommunications and Internet Protocol (IP) networking equipment and cable television.

Texas Instruments

Established in 1930, Texas Instruments American technology business designs and manufactures semiconductors and multiple integrated circuits that it sells to designers and suppliers of electronics worldwide. The main focus of the business is the development of analog chips and embedded processors.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Founded in 1944, Murata Co. Ltd. is an electronic component manufacturer in Japan. The firm mainly engages in the manufacture of ceramic passive electronic components, mainly condensers.

Some of the significant players in the DC/DC switching regulator market are Analog Devices, ON Semiconductor, Microchip Technology, Panasonic, STMicroelectronics, Maxim, Linear Technology and ROHM.

DC/DC Switching Regulator Market – Dynamics

Growing acceptance of automation-enabled electronic components and rising need for increased power conversion efficiency

Growing acceptance of automation-enabled electronic components in different sectors and growing adoption of home appliances are two key factors that have a beneficial effect on the global power supply market for switching mode. Moreover, steady public initiatives to encourage the manufacture of green cars are anticipated to increase the development of green cars. The benefits of increased power conversion efficiency and design flexibility help make switching regulators the ideal solution for addressing various end markets ranging from robust automotive to space-constrained consumer apps. The market growth rate in the predicted era is not spectacular, the market is likely to expand in the coming years owing to evolving power supply apps in the worldwide switching mode power supply market. However, it is not possible to switch off DC/DC Switching Regulator when there is no load, which is a restriction on the market. Since DC/DC Switching Regulator cannot be turned off when not in use, heat generation is caused, resulting in extra thermal stress. This, in turn, increases component energy resistance and leads to energy loss and decreased system efficiency.

