Elastic Adhesives Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Elastic Adhesives Market was valued at USD 15.67 Billion in the year 2018. Global Elastic Adhesives Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to reach USD 24.84 Billion by the year 2025. In the Global Elastic Adhesives Market, by region, Asia Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and the European Market is considered as the fastest growing in the forecasted period owing to their Market demands. At a country level, China and India in Asia-Pacific are projected to grow strongly in the coming years. The Asia Pacific elastic adhesive Market has grown over the past few years due to the rising income level of the middle-class population and increasing government investments.

The segmentation is done on the basis of type, by application and by region. On the basis of types, the Polyurethane segment is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing adhesive type segment of the Elastic adhesives Market. The segmentation is done on the basis of application the Building Maintenance segment is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the Elastic adhesives Market. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the construction industry in the APAC region.

Major market players in Elastic Adhesives Market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Weikon, Cemedine Co. Ltd., Arkema (Bostik), Threebond, and other 9 more companies detailed information is provided in the report. In 2014, Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, a German chemical, and consumer goods company, introduced two new products – Teroson EP 5065 and Tereson MS 9221 widely suitable for structural adhesions in vehicle components.

SWOT analysis of Elastic Adhesives Market

Strength:

Growing demand for the elastic adhesive in APAC Region

Increasing investment in the residential and non-residential construction industry

Weakness:

Changing government regulations and norms.

Lack of Acceptance from End Users

Opportunities:

Increasing spending on construction activities by the government

Infrastructural development

Threats:

Growing environmental regulations

Elastic Adhesives Market Overview, By Application

• Building Maintenance

• Floor Covering

• Automobiles

• Aircrafts

• Ships

• Domestic Appliances

• Others

Elastic Adhesives Market Overview, By Type

• Silicone Modified Polymers

• Silicone

• Polyurethane

• Others

Elastic Adhesives Market Overview, By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

