Electric Parking Heater Market Driven by Innovation and Industrialization by 2019 – 2027

Every vehicle needs a heater, especially in winter. Without a heater, the windows fog up or become icy, impairing the driver’s vision. Since motors used in hybrid and electric vehicles do not produce enough waste heat for heating, alternative heating concepts are required. An electric parking heater offers a cost-effective and reliable way to heat a car interior. Incorporating an electric parking heater enables the driver to maintain a suitable temperature even when engine is not running. A parking heater is an electro-mechanical device that uses air or liquid (water) to warm/heat the interior and engine of a motor vehicle to a suitable temperature.

Global Electric Parking Heater Market: Competitive Landscape

IAA International Automobile exhibition cars 2017 – Webasto launches electric parking heater. At IAA, Webasto introduced eThermo Top Eco, a new electric heater for motor vehicles with internal combustion engines, to expand its parking heater portfolio.

Webasto

Webasto offers high-voltage heaters. All variants of these electric heaters utilize heating layer technology to efficiently convert electric power to heat with practically no losses. The heat ensures ice-free windows and comfort in the vehicle’s interior. The heat generated by the heater is simultaneously used to keep the battery operating temperature within the ideal range in order to ensure that efficiency is optimized.

