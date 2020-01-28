Estrogen Replacement Therapy (ERT) Market Overview and Regional Outlook Study

The estrogen replacement therapy (ERT) is witnessing significant rise in demand and hence growth of the market globally. This rising demand for estrogen replacement therapy is mainly attributed to increasing awareness about menopausal symptoms and its treatment opportunities. Another key factor responsible for the growth of this market is growing population of the post-menopausal women requiring ERT worldwide.

Due to change in hormonal levels in the body, women suffer from various debilitating symptoms. ERT is one of the hormone replacement therapies that includes replenishment of estrogen hormone levels in women through administration of external estrogen and/or progesterone hormones. Estrogen replacement therapy helps in treating women suffering from menopausal symptoms. It decreases the symptoms like vaginal dryness, hot flashes, disturbed sleep, night sweats, etc. ERT helps in osteoporosis prevention caused due to depletion of estrogen levels in the body. ERT comprises of natural as well as synthetic estrogen hormones. In order to enhance the menopausal treatment, it is also given in combination with progesterone hormone.

The Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market has recorded positive growth in the recent past due to growing demand for the therapy worldwide. Due to the substantial growth in demand for ERT there has been introduction of highly safe treatment options for the patients located in different geographies of the world. For instance, development of novel drug delivery systems (NDDSs) like vaginal estrogen drugs and transdermal estrogen patches.

Request a PDF Brochure of Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=13460

Another form of ERT such as Low dose ERT are utilized in order to address the backdrop caused due to safety concerns raised against high-dose forms. The non-hormonal treatment have proven least effective, hence the ERT market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The key restraining factor for the ERT market could be the cost of this therapy. The monthly treatment cost for ERT varies from US$ 40 to US$ 150. Therefore, the population from developing and underdeveloped countries face the challenge of affordability for the therapy. Approved recognition of the products related to ERT in compounding pharmacies particularly from developed countries is another deterring factor. The post treatment risk of cervical cancer and coronary disease can also prove to be the restraining factors for the growth of this market.

Global ERT market can be segmented based on dosage forms, routes of administration, end-users and geography. Based on dosage forms, the ERT market can be segmented into patches, tablets, gels/creams, suppositories, implants and injections. The tablet dosage form segment dominated the global ERT market in 2015. However, due to growing safety concerns and demand for effective long-term therapy, the market for injections, gels/creams and patches is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Request for a Discount on Estrogen Replacement Therapy Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=13460

Based on routes of administration, the ERT market can be classified into oral, topical, subcutaneous pellets, injections, etc. Oral route of administration has remained the most preferred option for the patients’ world over. However, novel drug delivery systems such as topical and subcutaneous products have also witnessed increased demand and acceptance in the global market in the recent past.

Some of the key players operating in the ERT market include AbbVie, Inc., Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Orion Pharma AB, Pfizer, Inc., Meda pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets