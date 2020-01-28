Europe Collaborative Robots Market 2026 by Regional Analysis, Classification, Applications, Development Factors



“Europe Collaborative Robots Research Report” analysts offer a detail analysis of the global Europe Collaborative Robots market. The research analyzes the several aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Europe Collaborative Robots market. The different areas covered in the report are Europe Collaborative Robots market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major key players in the market, and 360-degree overview of competitive landscape.

Europe collaborative robots market accounts for $373.47 million in 2019 in terms of robotic hardware and will grow at 40.73% annually over 2020-2026. The leading position of this region will be surpassed by Asia-Pacific over the years to come.

Leading Players of Europe Collaborative Robots Market:

ABB Ltd.

Aubo Robotics Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Kawada Robotics

KUKA (Midea Group)

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Precise Automation, Inc

Productive Robotics, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Staubli International AG

Techman Robot

Universal Robots

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on offering, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware (further split into Drive, Sensor, Controller, End Effector, Actuator, and Others)

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on payload, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• >10 Kg

• 5-10 Kg

• <5 Kg

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2016-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Material Handling

• Machine Tending

• Assembly

• Molding Operation

• Inspection

• Packaging and Palletizing

• Welding and Gluing

• Polishing

• Screw Driving

• Others



The Europe Collaborative Robots Market study incorporate anin-depth analysis of the regional presence of the industry. This includes investigation of the market elements present in areas such as North America, Europe, emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific including nations like China, India, Japan, Korea, and others, Middle East, Africa and Rest of the world as well. This includes an overview of these markets on different fronts such as market size, market share, market penetration of the product and services, market downstream fields, key vendors operating within the territory, market price analysis and more.

Reasons to Purchase Europe Collaborative Robots Market Report

1) The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with Europe Collaborative Robots market estimation and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2026.

2) Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

3) Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Europe Collaborative Robots Market will be provided in the report.

4) Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

5) Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Our report will address client queries:

1. What is the market share of each region and top countries present in these regions?

2. Which countries will depict the highest growth potential in the coming years?

3. At which rate the Europe Collaborative Robots market is growing globally and what are the future trends of this industry?

4. Which are top product types and applications holding good potential and growth opportunities?

5. Which are top Europe Collaborative Robots industry players and who is their market competitors?

6. Which are market drivers and constraints at present and during the forecast period?

7. Which are the traders, dealers, and distributors operating in Europe Collaborative Robots Industry?

Contact Us:

Web:www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe or Asia.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets